Marel : How can meat processors benefit from an intralogistics system?

Intralogistics is a vital element to the infrastructure of your meat processing facility. But what exactly does intralogistics mean, and how can meat processors benefit from automated solutions? What is intralogistics? Intralogistics is about managing and optimizing the flow of goods and related information within an organization's facility. In concrete terms, all equipment for the transport, storage and handling such as boxes, crates and pallets. This includes conveying systems, storage systems, packing and labeling equipment, and software for controlling and monitoring the flow of boxes, crates, and pallets.

The benefits of effective intralogistics Effective intralogistics is a game-changer for information processing, creating a more intelligent, connected and streamlined operation. By enhancing these internal processes, organizations can experience a wide range of benefits, such as more efficient inventory management, reduced operational costs, greater production flexibility and improved staff safety and comfort. It can also significantly reduce lead-times and the possibility to base your day-to-day decisions on real-time data.

Intralogistics solutions in the food industry As with all aspects of food production, intralogistics processes in the food industry are characterized by exacting requirements. In order to prevent food spoilage, contamination and waste, intralogistics solutions must meet the strictest safety and quality standards-ideally while keeping operational costs to a minimum. Typical intralogistics processes for food production include conveying, moving, buffering and storing raw materials and finished goods. Intralogistics solutions for food processors can include: Conveying systems

Automatic storage, retrieval and warehouse management systems

Order picking and labeling systems

Empty crate buffer systems

Software solutions Marel offers a wide range of intralogistics solutions and services for the food processing industry. Get in touch with a Marel specialist to learn more about how we can help transform your operations.