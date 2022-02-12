Log in
Marel : How can meat processors benefit from an intralogistics system?

02/12/2022 | 07:22pm EST
Intralogistics is a vital element to the infrastructure of your meat processing facility. But what exactly does intralogistics mean, and how can meat processors benefit from automated solutions?

What is intralogistics?

Intralogistics is about managing and optimizing the flow of goods and related information within an organization's facility. In concrete terms, all equipment for the transport, storage and handling such as boxes, crates and pallets. This includes conveying systems, storage systems, packing and labeling equipment, and software for controlling and monitoring the flow of boxes, crates, and pallets.

The benefits of effective intralogistics

Effective intralogistics is a game-changer for information processing, creating a more intelligent, connected and streamlined operation.

By enhancing these internal processes, organizations can experience a wide range of benefits, such as more efficient inventory management, reduced operational costs, greater production flexibility and improved staff safety and comfort. It can also significantly reduce lead-times and the possibility to base your day-to-day decisions on real-time data.

Intralogistics solutions in the food industry

As with all aspects of food production, intralogistics processes in the food industry are characterized by exacting requirements. In order to prevent food spoilage, contamination and waste, intralogistics solutions must meet the strictest safety and quality standards-ideally while keeping operational costs to a minimum.

Typical intralogistics processes for food production include conveying, moving, buffering and storing raw materials and finished goods. Intralogistics solutions for food processors can include:

  • Conveying systems
  • Automatic storage, retrieval and warehouse management systems
  • Order picking and labeling systems
  • Empty crate buffer systems
  • Software solutions

Marel offers a wide range of intralogistics solutions and services for the food processing industry. Get in touch with a Marel specialist to learn more about how we can help transform your operations.

Share this page:

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 00:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 525 M 1 739 M 1 739 M
Net income 2022 133 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 4 226 M 4 819 M 4 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 645
Free-Float 83,1%
