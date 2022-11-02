Marel: Introducing Focus First operating model and organizational changes

To position Marel for future growth and ensure long-term profitability. Marel is refining its operating model enabling customer-centricity, enhancing end-to-end accountability and ensuring cross-business collaboration.



Focus First operating model

Marel is introducing a refined operating model: Focus First. The operating model has seven business divisions, global functions and customer centers. The seven divisions are: Poultry, Meat, Fish, Retail and Food Service Solutions (RFS), Service, Software Solutions and Plant, Pet and Feed. Functions provide enabling capabilities and expertise to the divisions. ‘Customer Centers’ is the new name for the Regions, further building upon the foundation of global reach and local presence that has been built over the last few years. The Customer Centers focus on bringing sales and service efforts together for our customers, creating a truly customer centric experience.

For external reporting, Marel will continue to use the four business segments of Poultry, Meat, Fish, in addition to Pet, Plant and Feed.

Marel’s Executive Board

In line with the Focus First operating model, Marel is formalizing an Executive Board that consists of six members to ensure focus, speed and scale:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Arni Oddur Thordarson

Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO (CBO and Deputy CEO): Arni Sigurdsson, responsible for the Business Divisions, Service and Business Development

Chief Operating Officer (COO): Linda Jonsdottir, responsible for Customer Centers, Innovation, Supply Chain, Marketing, Sales Excellence and Operational Excellence

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Stacey Katz, responsible for Finance, IT, Global Business Services and Investor Relations

Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO): David Freyr Oddsson, responsible for People & Culture

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO): Vacancy, responsible for strategy

Marel’s senior leadership

David Wilson, EVP of Marel Meat, is stepping down and will be leaving Marel. David has been with Marel since 1998 and a member of Marel’s Executive Team since 2013. Marel would like to sincerely thank David for his valuable contribution, committment and loyalty over his 24-year career at the company and wish him every success in his future endeavors. Roger Claessen, EVP of Marel Poultry, will step in as interim EVP of Marel Meat until a new appointment is announced. Two seasoned leaders within the Marel Poultry organization, Dirk den Hartog, Service Director, and Arie Tulp, Sales & Marketing Director are stepping up to co-lead Marel Poultry during the interim period.



Other current executives continue as part of Marel’s senior leadership working in unity towards our 2026 growth targets.

