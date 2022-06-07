Marel : It's time to embrace data-driven convenience food production

Convenience Line Software is your dashboard and GPS system for convenience food production. It puts all the necessary data at your fingertips to let you steer line performance, drive product quality and make informed decisions to reach your ultimate destination-profitability.

You might get there in the end, but it would be a slow and risky journey. And even if things go well, you wouldn't know how to repeat the same successful route. The same applies in food processing. You might get by without the right software, but there are much better ways to run your company.

It's a bit like driving a car. Imagine you're driving and you have no dashboard, no road signs, and no GPS. You can see the road ahead, but you have no idea where you are, how fast you're driving or if you have enough gas. Would you reach your destination easily?

The need for food processing software is clear, but what does this look like in practice? Here are some of the tangible ways Convenience Line Software helps you steer everyday operations.

Consistent methods make consistent products

When you're working with multiple different people, products, machines, settings, ingredients and procedures, product consistency is a major challenge. Convenience Line Software maintains a uniform and controlled production process, making it easy to meet the strictest specifications. If there are any deviations, you'll have all the information you need to pinpoint and resolve issues, or even prevent them from occurring.

Easy, paperless QC process

Paper-based quality control systems are becoming a thing of the past. With Convenience Line Software, you can fully digitalize your QC process. The software ensures data is collected accurately, displayed clearly, stored reliably and is accessible at the touch of a button for evaluations, audits and recalls. This makes your QC process far more efficient while greatly lowering the risk of human error.

Optimal line performance

For optimal line performance, you need up-to-date, relevant information at all times. With its easy-to-read dashboards, Convenience Line Software gives you the real-time status of equipment availability and performance. Data analytics alert you to potential problems and highlight opportunities for improvement, so you can make informed choices in an instant. The software can also analyze trends over time, giving you insights that can inform long-term strategies.

Make work easier; get more done

Convenience Line Software guides operators with precise instructions on machines, settings and ingredients, ensuring every detail is right-every time. This leaves much less room for variation and mistakes, which has a positive impact on food quality and safety. It also makes work faster and less stressful, so you can attract and retain staff more easily and get more done in fewer work hours.

Efficient order fulfillment

To keep your customers satisfied and coming back for more, you need to fulfill orders quickly, accurately and reliably. Thanks to the complete overview of production and order status that Convenience Line Software provides, you can easily monitor production schedules and, if needed, modify them immediately to ensure you meet targets correctly and on time.

These advantages and more offer far-reaching benefits to a diverse group of software users working in food production.