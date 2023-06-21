Karstensens Skibsværft, the largest newbuilding shipyard in Denmark, recently signed a contract with Marel to deliver marine scales on their upcoming fleet of 15 pelagic trawlers. With a rich history dating back to 1917 and a global customer base, Karstensens Skibsværft is known for its high-quality shipbuilding and repair services. The collaboration between the shipyard and Marel underscores the importance of reliable and accurate weighing solutions for the demanding conditions aboard fishing vessels. A long-lasting partnership Karstensens Skibsværft has been a longstanding customer of Marel, depending on our marine scales for accurate and reliable weighing on board their vessels. The shipyard has consistently chosen Marel as their preferred supplier for their weighing needs, and Innova software for efficient data collection and catch registration. The decision to continue this partnership is based on the proven reliability, high precision, and robust construction of Marel's scales, designed to withstand the harsh conditions encountered at sea. Furthermore, the sturdy scales require minimal maintenance and offer low operating costs, making them an ideal choice for long-term use.

We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Marel as our trusted supplier of marine scales. Kent Damgaard

Director of Karstensens Skibsværft

Kent Damgaard, Director of Karstensens Skibsværft, says that: "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Marel as our trusted supplier of marine scales. Their equipment has consistently demonstrated exceptional reliability, accuracy, and durability in the challenging marine environment. We look forward to incorporating their scales into our new trawlers, further enhancing our vessels' efficiency and performance."

A Legacy of Excellence Located in Skagen, the northernmost point of Denmark, Karstensens Skibsværft has established itself as a renowned shipyard in the maritime industry. Over the years, the company has built a diverse range of ships, including trawlers, naval vessels, and yachts. Their commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and attention to detail has earned them a solid reputation in the industry. With a global customer base, Karstensens Skibsværft has delivered numerous trawlers for operation in the North Atlantic Sea. As Karstensens Skibsværft continues to build and deliver state-of-the-art vessels, Marel's marine scales will play a vital role in ensuring accurate catch weighing and data collection. Both companies remain committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, contributing to the advancement of the fishing industry as a whole. We are running an exclusive promotion on our scales to celebrate our 40th anniversary. To learn more about this limited-time offer and explore Marel's range of fish processing scales, click here. Don't miss out on this opportunity to take advantage of Marel's cutting-edge weighing solutions for your fish processing needs. Learn more about Marel scales