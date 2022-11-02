Advanced search
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-11-02 am EDT
506.00 ISK   -2.69%
03:25pMarel : Q3 2022 financial results
PU
03:18pMarel : New USD 300 million term loan
GL
03:18pMarel : New USD 300 million term loan
GL
Marel: Major shareholder announcement - Eyrir Invest

11/02/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Eyrir Invest hf. 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 641 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
Net income 2022 67,7 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2022 702 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 664 M 2 628 M 2 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Average target price 4,59 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.-40.50%2 719
NORDSON CORPORATION-11.56%12 915
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.20.99%11 669
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-31.48%10 694
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-46.33%4 822
VALMET OYJ-37.54%4 283