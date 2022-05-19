Log in
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/19 11:22:07 am EDT
616.00 ISK   -1.60%
Marel: Manager's transaction

05/19/2022 | 11:38am EDT
See attachment.

Attachment


All news about MAREL HF.
05/04MAREL : Granting of stock options
GL
05/04MAREL : Managers' transactions
GL
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Marel hf., Wenger Manufacturing, Inc., Wenger Manufacturing LLC - M&A Call
CI
04/28MAREL : Investor Meeting on agreement to acquire Wenger
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Marel hf., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28MAREL : Q1 2022 Investor Meeting Presentation
AQ
04/28MAREL HF. : Press Release
CO
04/27Iceland's Marel To Buy Processing Solutions Provider Wenger Manufacturing For $540 Mill..
MT
04/27Marel hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27MAREL : Q1 2022 financial results
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 1 568 M 1 645 M 1 645 M
Net income 2022 113 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 49,5 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 3 431 M 3 601 M 3 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart MAREL HF.
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,54 €
Average target price 6,89 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.-28.38%3 601
NORDSON CORPORATION-19.37%11 925
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-35.46%11 114
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.86%8 857
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-43.91%5 333
VALMET OYJ-31.87%4 968