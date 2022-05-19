|
Marel: Manager's transaction
|Sales 2022
1 568 M
1 645 M
1 645 M
|Net income 2022
113 M
119 M
119 M
|Net Debt 2022
49,5 M
52,0 M
52,0 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|30,3x
|Yield 2022
|1,10%
|Capitalization
3 431 M
3 601 M
3 601 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,22x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,16x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 000
|Free-Float
|83,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|4,54 €
|Average target price
|6,89 €
|Spread / Average Target
|51,9%