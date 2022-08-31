Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-08-31 am EDT
510.00 ISK   -0.39%
01:37pMAREL : Manager's transaction
GL
01:36pMAREL : Manager's transaction
AQ
08/29MAREL : Transactions in relation to a share buyback program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel: Manager's transaction

08/31/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
See attachment.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 641 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
Net Debt 2022 699 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 2 716 M 2 721 M 2 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,61 €
Average target price 4,66 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.-41.42%2 721
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.20%13 257
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.69%13 112
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.26.21%12 644
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-28.19%6 828
VALMET OYJ-33.06%4 659