    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
Marel : Meet the new dual-lane I-Cut 610 PortionCutter

09/01/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Impressive capacity with a tiny footprint

The I-Cut 610 is a dual-lane meat portioning solution that offers superior profitability through high yield and low giveaway.

For customers in the fresh meat and convenience food processing industry as well as foodservice suppliers, there's a great need for high capacity fixed-weight / fixed-length portioning.

With its dual-lane setup and dynamic belt speed adjustment, the I-Cut 610 can achieve exceptionally high levels of throughput, with a speed of up to 1,200 cuts per minute per lane.

Two individual machines in one, it also offers the ability to run different products on each lane for added flexibility. This setup makes the I-Cut 610 the perfect solution for processors in need of flexible, high-capacity portion cutting.

The portion cutter is supported by advanced software based on PLUTO, Marel's innovative software platform, with features including setup of individual product holder pressure per program and optimizing programs.

Many customers with old machines have upgraded to this new one and found the yield improvement very satisfactory for the investment. They've seen payback in less than half a year.

Johan Enevoldsen
Global Product Manager Portioning at Marel

How it works

Each independently controlled infeed conveyor moves the raw material from the loading area to the cutting area. In between, a laser highlights the surface of the raw material and the vision system scans its contour. This calculates the volume, and by multiplying with the density, it provides a full view of the raw material.

A computer calculates where to cut based on the chosen cutting program, and a rotating knife cuts portions to the desired specifications. The portions then exit on the outfeed conveyor.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 13:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 391 M 1 646 M 1 646 M
Net income 2021 116 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 117 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,8x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 4 916 M 5 778 M 5 819 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,52 €
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir Chairman
Arnar Þór Másson Vice Chairman
Margret Jonsdottir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.23.48%5 778
NORDSON CORPORATION18.85%13 865
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.106.64%12 403
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-8.12%9 952
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.19%6 115
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.46.27%6 033