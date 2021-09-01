Marel : Meet the new dual-lane I-Cut 610 PortionCutter

Impressive capacity with a tiny footprint

The I-Cut 610 is a dual-lane meat portioning solution that offers superior profitability through high yield and low giveaway.

For customers in the fresh meat and convenience food processing industry as well as foodservice suppliers, there's a great need for high capacity fixed-weight / fixed-length portioning.

With its dual-lane setup and dynamic belt speed adjustment, the I-Cut 610 can achieve exceptionally high levels of throughput, with a speed of up to 1,200 cuts per minute per lane.

Two individual machines in one, it also offers the ability to run different products on each lane for added flexibility. This setup makes the I-Cut 610 the perfect solution for processors in need of flexible, high-capacity portion cutting.

The portion cutter is supported by advanced software based on PLUTO, Marel's innovative software platform, with features including setup of individual product holder pressure per program and optimizing programs.