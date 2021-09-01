Marel : Meet the new dual-lane I-Cut 610 PortionCutter

Impressive capacity with a tiny footprint
The I-Cut 610 is a dual-lane meat portioning solution that offers superior profitability through high yield and low giveaway.
For customers in the fresh meat and convenience food processing industry as well as foodservice suppliers, there's a great need for high capacity fixed-weight / fixed-length portioning.
With its dual-lane setup and dynamic belt speed adjustment, the I-Cut 610 can achieve exceptionally high levels of throughput, with a speed of up to 1,200 cuts per minute per lane.
Two individual machines in one, it also offers the ability to run different products on each lane for added flexibility. This setup makes the I-Cut 610 the perfect solution for processors in need of flexible, high-capacity portion cutting.
The portion cutter is supported by advanced software based on PLUTO, Marel's innovative software platform, with features including setup of individual product holder pressure per program and optimizing programs.
Many customers with old machines have upgraded to this new one and found the yield improvement very satisfactory for the investment. They've seen payback in less than half a year.
Johan Enevoldsen
Global Product Manager Portioning at Marel
How it works
Each independently controlled infeed conveyor moves the raw material from the loading area to the cutting area. In between, a laser highlights the surface of the raw material and the vision system scans its contour. This calculates the volume, and by multiplying with the density, it provides a full view of the raw material.
A computer calculates where to cut based on the chosen cutting program, and a rotating knife cuts portions to the desired specifications. The portions then exit on the outfeed conveyor.
Disclaimer
Marel hf. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 13:21:03 UTC.