Marel : North America sub regions

Getting you, the customer, the right part or service at the right time has always been our focus. To improve the way we deliver this support, our North American Service team has reorganized into four sub-regions: North, East, South, and West.

North: US-ServiceNorth@marel.com or call +1 515 263 3359

East: US-ServiceEast@marel.com or call +1 770 297 2195

South: US-ServiceSouth@marel.com or call +1 913 754 7645

West: US-ServiceWest@marel.com or call +1 206 455 2025

Each sub-region has a dedicated local support team. These teams have a singular vision of providing the right support in the most efficient way possible.

Here's how each sub-region will work:

Contact the appropriate sub-region for the plant needing parts or service.

A live person will take the call night or day and start the process of getting you help.

Emails received during business hours have the same importance as a call. Emails received after hours will become a priority on the next business day.

We are ready to provide what you need, when you need it, to get the most from your operation. Contact us today.