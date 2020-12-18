Log in
Marel : North America sub regions

12/18/2020
Getting you, the customer, the right part or service at the right time has always been our focus. To improve the way we deliver this support, our North American Service team has reorganized into four sub-regions: North, East, South, and West.

Contacts:

North: US-ServiceNorth@marel.com or call +1 515 263 3359

East: US-ServiceEast@marel.com or call +1 770 297 2195

South: US-ServiceSouth@marel.com or call +1 913 754 7645

West: US-ServiceWest@marel.com or call +1 206 455 2025

Each sub-region has a dedicated local support team. These teams have a singular vision of providing the right support in the most efficient way possible.

Here's how each sub-region will work:

  • Contact the appropriate sub-region for the plant needing parts or service.
  • A live person will take the call night or day and start the process of getting you help.
  • Emails received during business hours have the same importance as a call. Emails received after hours will become a priority on the next business day.

We are ready to provide what you need, when you need it, to get the most from your operation. Contact us today.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:46:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 213 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
Net income 2020 98,5 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 187 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 3 597 M 4 410 M 4 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 72,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Arnar Þór Másson Vice Chairman
Margret Jonsdottir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAREL HF.21.82%4 410
NORDSON CORPORATION20.92%11 428
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED32.42%5 147
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.335.85%4 907
VALMET OYJ4.96%4 103
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.102.90%4 032
