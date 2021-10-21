Marel : Q3 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation

Please find attached the Q3 2021 investor presentation for today's virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter.

Marel hf. published its Q3 2021 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 20 October 2021.

The meeting will be webcast live on marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 58395655#)

NL: +31 107129162

UK: +44 33 3300 9267

US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 58395655#)

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.