    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 10/20
860 ISK   -1.71%
MAREL : Q3 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation
PU
MAREL : Q3 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation
AQ
MAREL : Confirms 40% Gross Profit Target By 2023
MT
Marel : Q3 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation

10/21/2021 | 04:54am EDT
Marel hf. published its Q3 2021 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 20 October 2021.

Please find attached the Q3 2021 investor presentation for today's virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter.

PDF

The meeting will be webcast live on marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 58395655#)
  • NL: +31 107129162
  • UK: +44 33 3300 9267
  • US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 58395655#)

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 08:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
