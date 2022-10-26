Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  09:50 2022-10-26 am EDT
467.00 ISK   +4.01%
10:01aMarel : Q3 2022 results published on 2 November, investor meeting on 3 November 2022
GL
10:00aMarel : Q3 2022 results published on 2 November, investor meeting on 3 November 2022
AQ
09/19Marel hf.(ICSE:MAREL) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel: Q3 2022 results published on 2 November, investor meeting on 3 November 2022

10/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marel hf. will publish its Q3 2022 interim condensed consolidated financial statements after market closing on 2 November 2022.

Investor meeting and conference call

On Thursday 3 November 2022, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host an investor meeting where senior management will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter of the year.

The investor meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters in Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer, Iceland. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am GMT.

The meeting will be streamed live on marel.com/webcast and a recording will be made available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 84639778#)
  • NL: +31 20 721 9495
  • UK: +44 33 3300 9035
  • US: +1 646 722 4956

Financial calendar

  • Q4 2022 – 8 February 2023        
  • AGM – 22 March 2023

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In line with its 2017- 2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein and aqua feed. Our united team of over 7,000 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues in 2021. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019. For further information, please visit marel.com/IR.


All news about MAREL HF.
10:01aMarel : Q3 2022 results published on 2 November, investor meeting on 3 November 2022
GL
10:00aMarel : Q3 2022 results published on 2 November, investor meeting on 3 November 2022
AQ
09/19Marel hf.(ICSE:MAREL) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/09Marel : breaks ground for a new global distribution center
PU
09/06Marel : Stranda Prolog enters into insolvency proceedings
PU
09/05Marel : Transactions in relation to a share buyback program. End of share buyback program
GL
08/31Marel : Manager's transaction
GL
08/31Marel : Manager's transaction
AQ
08/29Marel : Transactions in relation to a share buyback program
GL
08/29Marel : Transactions in relation to a share buyback program
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 641 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
Net income 2022 67,7 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net Debt 2022 702 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 344 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Average target price 4,59 €
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.-48.63%2 338
NORDSON CORPORATION-12.46%12 784
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.18.77%11 315
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-32.47%10 816
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.03%4 758
VALMET OYJ-37.12%4 358