Marel : Safety first-open-top skinners set standards for operator safety

Working with open top skinners involves risk: During skinning, the operator's hands get close to the tooth roller and knife bar, leading to the risk of serious long-term injury. The relevant regulations accept this risk as being technically unavoidable. With MAJA-OPS, however, Marel can offer an operator protection system that helps prevent serious accidents at work.

MAJA-OPS is the only protection system for open-top skinners available, meeting the important criteria of the international safety regulation DIN EN ISO 13849 for those parts of control units relevant to safety.It has been audited and certified by the recognized German Test and Certification Bodies (Berufsgenossenschaft Nahrungsmittel und Gastgewerbe, Institute for Industrial Safety of the German Accident Insurance DGUV and TÜV, the German Association for Technical Inspection).

MAJA-OPS is a protection system, which significantly reduces the risk of serious injury to fingers and hands of the operator when working with open-top derinding and membrane skinning machines. The protective function is based on the short circuit principle.