Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : Safety first-open-top skinners set standards for operator safety

03/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Working with open top skinners involves risk: During skinning, the operator's hands get close to the tooth roller and knife bar, leading to the risk of serious long-term injury. The relevant regulations accept this risk as being technically unavoidable. With MAJA-OPS, however, Marel can offer an operator protection system that helps prevent serious accidents at work.

MAJA-OPS is the only protection system for open-top skinners available, meeting the important criteria of the international safety regulation DIN EN ISO 13849 for those parts of control units relevant to safety.It has been audited and certified by the recognized German Test and Certification Bodies (Berufsgenossenschaft Nahrungsmittel und Gastgewerbe, Institute for Industrial Safety of the German Accident Insurance DGUV and TÜV, the German Association for Technical Inspection).

MAJA-OPS is a protection system, which significantly reduces the risk of serious injury to fingers and hands of the operator when working with open-top derinding and membrane skinning machines. The protective function is based on the short circuit principle.

During the skinning process, the operator wears personal protective equipment consisting of electrically conductive undergloves and electrically insulating rubber overgloves, which are very light and comfortable to wear. The operator is connected to the MAJA-OPS via a robust cable connector.

If the insulating overgloves are damaged, for example by an incision, this establishes an electrical contact between the conductive undergloves and the machine and is detected by MAJA-OPS. The transport roller stops immediately and switches to the reversing mode. Serious injury, which can occur time and again during manual derinding and membrane skinning, especially with untrained personnel, is thus avoided.

Before starting work at the machine, the operator carries out an initial function test. During the registration process, the correct conductivity of the glove, the function of the contactors and the electronic components are all tested. The operator is guided through the test by an LED pictogram. This is quick and easy and cannot be bypassed by the operator, as it is an integral part of the safety concept.

The system is designed such that faulty switching due to electromagnetic influences from other equipment cannot happen. The interference-free connection between the conductive glove and the OPS system is monitored and guaranteed at all times.

Share this page:

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAREL HF.
11:41aMAREL : Safety first-open-top skinners set standards for operator safety
PU
03/24MAREL : Take control of your smoked salmon production
PU
03/23MAREL : donates to International Red Cross humanitarian aid efforts
PU
03/22MAREL : Evisceration innovations start at Stork/Marel
PU
03/18MAREL HF. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16MAREL : Results of the AGM 16 March 2022
GL
03/16MAREL : Results of the AGM 16 March 2022
GL
03/16MAREL : Anuga FoodTec 2022
PU
03/16MAREL : 2021 Annual Report – a 360° view of Marel
AQ
03/15MAREL : More profit potential with meat preparation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 525 M 1 675 M 1 675 M
Net income 2022 133 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 3 938 M 4 327 M 4 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 645
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,21 €
Average target price 6,60 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.-15.33%4 327
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-22.41%14 176
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.92%13 176
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-23.81%8 313
VALMET OYJ-26.27%4 569
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.33%4 479