Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : Scandic Pelagic lands herring sustainably with Flowscale

11/25/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Danish fish processor Scandic Pelagic recently committed to full landing transparency and installed Marel's Flowscale to land herring sustainably. Marel's Flowscale is an accurate, durable, high-capacity belt scale that minimizes giveaway by weighing a continuous flow of material moving on a conveyor.

The allocation of fishing quotas is based on sustainability principles to optimize fish stocks and can only be ensured through complete and accurate monitoring. Because of the machine's high level of accuracy and inability to manipulate weighing results, Scandic Pelagic purchased the Flowscale to voluntarily monitor their landings according to sustainability principles.

"We call our way of handling landings - the fully sustainable way," says Scandic Pelagic CEO Johannes Palsson. "We hope that with this step of openness, we convince all parties that to ensure sustainability, all landings must be fully registered kilo by kilo monitored, as we do at Scandic Pelagic. If our colleagues in the pelagic industry have not already implemented this transparency system, we hereby encourage them to do as we do."

With this voluntary monitoring of all landings with Marel's Flowscale, Scandic Pelagic demonstrates that every catch of herring landed is fully registered. One kilo caught is one kilo registered landed, and any by-catch is registered and reported. In addition to its high level of accuracy, the Marel Flowscale ensures incredibly gentle handling without compromising product quality.

News of Scandic Pelagic's commitment to transparency and sustainability have received praise from industry media and colleagues as well as the directorate-general for maritime affairs and fisheries of the European Commission, the director of the Danish national fishery control, the chairman of the AIPCE, and the chief consultant in the Danish ministry of sustainable fisheries, to name a few.

Share this page:

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAREL HF.
08:50aMAREL : Scandic Pelagic lands herring sustainably with Flowscale
PU
11/23MAREL : Brazil Entrepreneur of the Year
PU
11/19MAREL : Valka acquisition successfully closed
PU
11/19MAREL : Highlights from Global reach event in CMD 360° series
PU
11/18MAREL : Global reach – Capital Markets Day 360° mini-series
AQ
11/17MAREL : RoboBatcher featured in Aqua Magazine
PU
11/16MAREL : Transforming the way food is processed – globally
PU
11/15MAREL : Control chemical lean, control profits
PU
11/12Marel strengthens ties with Brazil and the Red Cross
PU
11/12MAREL : How X-ray inspection can protect and enhance your brand
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 364 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
Net income 2021 97,8 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 4 323 M 4 839 M 4 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,73 €
Average target price 6,48 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Astvaldur Johannsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.6.60%4 839
NORDSON CORPORATION33.36%15 634
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.75.38%10 641
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.83.98%7 948
VALMET OYJ55.44%6 076
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.48.58%5 326