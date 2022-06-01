Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/31 11:29:53 am EDT
600.00 ISK   -0.66%
02:01aMAREL : Share buyback program initiated
GL
02:01aMAREL : Share buyback program initiated
GL
05/27MAREL : New Curio and Marel demo and learning facility opens in Scotland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel: Share buyback program initiated

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Marel hf. has decided to initiate a new share buyback program for up to 4,000,000 shares in the Company, or about 0.52% of the total issued share capital in the Company, for a maximum total purchase price of ISK 3,047,668,000. The purpose of the buyback program is to meet the Company’s obligations under share incentive programs with employees. Marel currently holds 14,664,411 own shares which corresponds to 1.9% of issued share capital in the Company.

The buyback program will be managed by Arion banki hf., which will make its trading decisions regarding the purchases and the timing of the purchases independently without influence of the Company. The execution of the share buyback program will be according to the provisions of applicable laws, including Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies, Regulation no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052, cf. Act no. 6/2021 concerning measures against market abuse.

The purchase price for shares shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the last independent bid on Nasdaq Iceland, whichever is higher. Daily purchase will not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of 20 trading days preceding the day of purchase on Nasdaq Iceland. Transactions with own shares according to the buyback program will be publicly disclosed no later than the end of the seventh business day following the day of execution of such transactions. The program will enter into force on 1 June and end no later than 1 September 2022 but the Company is entitled to discontinue the program at any time.

According to an authorization granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting in March 2022, the Company may purchase own shares of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital. Requirements pursuant to Article 55 of Act No. 2/1995 shall be taken into consideration when own shares are purchased. The authorization is valid until 16 September 2023.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In line with its 2017- 2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein and aqua feed. Our united team of over 7,500 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues in 2021. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019. For further information, please visit marel.com/IR.


All news about MAREL HF.
02:01aMAREL : Share buyback program initiated
GL
02:01aMAREL : Share buyback program initiated
GL
05/27MAREL : New Curio and Marel demo and learning facility opens in Scotland
PU
05/25MAREL : New Curio and Marel demo and learning facility opens in Scotland
PU
05/25Worximity Technology Inc. announced that it has received CAD 14 million in funding from..
CI
05/19MAREL : Manager's transaction
GL
05/04MAREL : Granting of stock options
GL
05/04MAREL : Managers' transactions
GL
05/03MAREL : Vacuum transport in a poultry processing plant
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Marel hf., Wenger Manufacturing, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 568 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net income 2022 113 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 49,5 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 3 325 M 3 567 M 3 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Average target price 6,89 €
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.-30.89%3 567
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.65%12 737
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-34.73%11 015
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-6.09%9 401
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-40.24%5 927
VALMET OYJ-29.96%5 247