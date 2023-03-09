Marel : Tatiana Gillitzer joins Marel as new EVP Service

In this role, Tatiana will lead the Service Division and be responsible for driving the service strategy focused on excellence in customer experience and further expanding Marel's role as a trusted maintenance partner. Tatiana will be instrumental in leading the transition of Marel Service into a full business division in line with the recently introduced Focus First operating model.

Tatiana is an international business leader with over 20 years of experience across multiple continents, developing and growing technology-based businesses within different industries, including food and packaging. Before joining Marel, Tatiana was Executive Vice President at GEA Group, where she was responsible for the commercial activities in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), Eastern Europe, and NCE (Nordics, Benelux, UK, and Ireland). Before that, she was Vice President and Sales Director for Liquid Foods at JBT Corporation in North America and Central America.

"I'm very excited to welcome Tatiana Gillitzer to Marel as EVP Service. She is an impressive and experienced leader within the international food industry and will be a great addition to Marel. Service in Marel has been transformed in recent years, where significant investments and a lot of hard work has been directed towards expanding and professionalizing our service offering and enhancing the customer experience. I am confident that Tatiana is the right person to continue this journey together with the incredibly dedicated team of service colleagues across Marel." says Arni Sigurdsson, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO.

Throughout her professional career, Tatiana has contributed to and supported programs for children in underdeveloped countries. In the last five years, Tatiana has extended her focus on developing and supporting women in leadership in her home country Germany.