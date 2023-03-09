Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:06:43 2023-03-09 am EST
552.00 ISK    0.00%
09:55aMarel : Tatiana Gillitzer joins Marel as new EVP Service
PU
03/07Marel : announces partnership with ADM to accelerate alternative protein innovation
PU
02/13Marel : A new era of salmon filleting is launched with the MS 2750
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : Tatiana Gillitzer joins Marel as new EVP Service

03/09/2023 | 09:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this role, Tatiana will lead the Service Division and be responsible for driving the service strategy focused on excellence in customer experience and further expanding Marel's role as a trusted maintenance partner. Tatiana will be instrumental in leading the transition of Marel Service into a full business division in line with the recently introduced Focus First operating model.

Tatiana is an international business leader with over 20 years of experience across multiple continents, developing and growing technology-based businesses within different industries, including food and packaging. Before joining Marel, Tatiana was Executive Vice President at GEA Group, where she was responsible for the commercial activities in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), Eastern Europe, and NCE (Nordics, Benelux, UK, and Ireland). Before that, she was Vice President and Sales Director for Liquid Foods at JBT Corporation in North America and Central America.

"I'm very excited to welcome Tatiana Gillitzer to Marel as EVP Service. She is an impressive and experienced leader within the international food industry and will be a great addition to Marel. Service in Marel has been transformed in recent years, where significant investments and a lot of hard work has been directed towards expanding and professionalizing our service offering and enhancing the customer experience. I am confident that Tatiana is the right person to continue this journey together with the incredibly dedicated team of service colleagues across Marel." says Arni Sigurdsson, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO.

Throughout her professional career, Tatiana has contributed to and supported programs for children in underdeveloped countries. In the last five years, Tatiana has extended her focus on developing and supporting women in leadership in her home country Germany.

Share this page:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAREL HF.
09:55aMarel : Tatiana Gillitzer joins Marel as new EVP Service
PU
03/07Marel : announces partnership with ADM to accelerate alternative protein innovation
PU
02/13Marel : A new era of salmon filleting is launched with the MS 2750
PU
02/09Transcript : Marel hf., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Marel hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09Marel hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/08Marel hf. to Propose Dividend for 2022
CI
01/17Marel : Eðalfiskur invests in the future with Marel
PU
2022Marel : Manager's transaction
PU
2022Marel : provides technology to the largest pork processing plant
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 916 M 2 025 M 2 025 M
Net income 2023 121 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2023 671 M 709 M 709 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 2 767 M 2 923 M 2 923 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 7 504
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAREL HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,68 €
Average target price 4,48 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chairman
Stacey Katz Chief Financial Officer
Arnar Þór Másson Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Operating Officer
Ann Elizabeth Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.12.65%2 923
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.29%12 619
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.4.27%9 453
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.68%8 873
VALMET OYJ25.20%6 126
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-2.75%4 472