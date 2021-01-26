Marel : acquires PMJ, global duck processing solutions provider

About PMJ Poultry Machinery Joosten B.V. has 40 employees and is located in Opmeer in the Netherlands. PMJ is at the forefront of duck and goose processing solutions and services. The company was founded in 1998 as a family business and has evolved into a global leader for waterfowl processing solutions. PMJ's product range contains solutions for a wide variety of production sizes. PMJ's annual revenues are around EUR 5 million.

Marel and PMJ: Stronger together PMJ's complementary product portfolio of primary processing, including waxing and automated evisceration, will make Marel the industry's only full-line provider of duck processing solutions. With a full-line offering to the global duck market, Marel will be in a stronger position to broaden its customer base in the duck segment, leverage its global sales and service network and expand into new markets. Together the two companies will be at the forefront in modernizing the duck market in partnership with their customers. PMJ's management team will stay on board and ensure business continuity for employees and customers, serving as the duck knowledge center.

Large and growing market The global duck market is a large and growing market. The value of the global market for duck meat is estimated to be around EUR 6 billion. The annual volume of the duck meat market is currently 4.5 million tons, with 70% of this volume in China, where Marel already has an established presence. PMJ has built long-standing relationships with many of the largest duck processors in the world, and together with Marel's global sales and service network and digital platforms, the companies will extend their global reach and strengthen customer support.

Roger Claessens, Executive Vice President of Poultry at Marel: 'We are pleased to announce the acquisition of PMJ; it is a logical step for Marel to expand its third pillar within poultry processing alongside broilers and turkey. Technical expertise and an impressive track record of continuous product innovation are defining characteristics of both PMJ and Marel. The high quality of PMJ's solutions reflects the company's 23 years of dedication to duck processing. With our combined efforts and continued focus on innovation, we will be in a stronger position to transform the duck industry in partnership with our customers.'

Bas van der Veldt, CEO of PMJ: 'We are proud of PMJ and what we have achieved together with all our loyal employees and customers worldwide. Our expertise in duck processing technology, our innovative solutions and our experienced employees, combined with the broad processing knowledge and worldwide coverage of Marel, will be the next step forward in serving our customer base even better.' For further information, please contact: Marel Media Relations

