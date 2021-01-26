Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Marel hf.    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : acquires PMJ, global duck processing solutions provider

01/26/2021 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
About PMJ

Poultry Machinery Joosten B.V. has 40 employees and is located in Opmeer in the Netherlands. PMJ is at the forefront of duck and goose processing solutions and services. The company was founded in 1998 as a family business and has evolved into a global leader for waterfowl processing solutions. PMJ's product range contains solutions for a wide variety of production sizes. PMJ's annual revenues are around EUR 5 million.

Marel and PMJ: Stronger together

PMJ's complementary product portfolio of primary processing, including waxing and automated evisceration, will make Marel the industry's only full-line provider of duck processing solutions.

With a full-line offering to the global duck market, Marel will be in a stronger position to broaden its customer base in the duck segment, leverage its global sales and service network and expand into new markets. Together the two companies will be at the forefront in modernizing the duck market in partnership with their customers.

PMJ's management team will stay on board and ensure business continuity for employees and customers, serving as the duck knowledge center.

Large and growing market

The global duck market is a large and growing market. The value of the global market for duck meat is estimated to be around EUR 6 billion. The annual volume of the duck meat market is currently 4.5 million tons, with 70% of this volume in China, where Marel already has an established presence. PMJ has built long-standing relationships with many of the largest duck processors in the world, and together with Marel's global sales and service network and digital platforms, the companies will extend their global reach and strengthen customer support.

Roger Claessens, Executive Vice President of Poultry at Marel:

'We are pleased to announce the acquisition of PMJ; it is a logical step for Marel to expand its third pillar within poultry processing alongside broilers and turkey. Technical expertise and an impressive track record of continuous product innovation are defining characteristics of both PMJ and Marel. The high quality of PMJ's solutions reflects the company's 23 years of dedication to duck processing. With our combined efforts and continued focus on innovation, we will be in a stronger position to transform the duck industry in partnership with our customers.'

Bas van der Veldt, CEO of PMJ:

'We are proud of PMJ and what we have achieved together with all our loyal employees and customers worldwide. Our expertise in duck processing technology, our innovative solutions and our experienced employees, combined with the broad processing knowledge and worldwide coverage of Marel, will be the next step forward in serving our customer base even better.'

For further information, please contact:

Marel Media Relations
Globalcommunications@marel.com
tel +354 563 8200

Marel Investor Relations
IR@marel.com
tel. + 354 563 8001.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:03:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAREL HF.
04:03aMAREL : acquires PMJ, global duck processing solutions provider
PU
01/22MAREL : 2020 results published on 3 February, virtual investor meeting
PU
01/21MAREL : The latest trends in burger production
PU
01/20MAREL : Finding new opportunities in challenging times
PU
01/20MAREL : 2020 results published on 3 February, virtual investor meeting on 4 Febr..
AQ
01/19MAREL : commits to the Science Based Targets initiative
PU
01/15MAREL : The secret to perfect homestyle coating
PU
01/12MAREL : How weighers and graders improve product quality for poultry
PU
01/06MAREL : Accurate registration of weight and quality – a top priority
PU
01/05MAREL : Changes to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 213 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net income 2020 98,5 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2020 187 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 3 966 M 4 816 M 4 803 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,44 €
Last Close Price 5,30 €
Spread / Highest target 8,95%
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Arnar Þór Másson Vice Chairman
Margret Jonsdottir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAREL HF.5.58%4 816
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.13.92%11 683
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.38%10 929
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED10.82%6 115
VALMET OYJ12.93%4 782
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.8.72%4 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ