Marel : invests in global distribution center for enhanced service to customers

Marel has agreed with the local municipality of Eindhoven to acquire a plot of land, where a new state-of-the-art global distribution center will be built.

Marel is a growth company, and is investing in its platform to support accelerated speed and improved scale in its business. Marel aims to strengthen its position as a trusted maintenance partner for its customers, offering best-in-class service. Establishing a global distribution center in Europe will allow Marel to serve its customers with the fullest assortment of Marel spare parts, shorten lead times to our customers around the world, and adapt to a changing market.

Just as Marel works with its customers in the food industry to develop and implement highly automated, digital technologies to improve food production, Marel will build a new global distribution center that will use the latest technology to automate and digitize its own operations, including manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket. The distribution center will optimize the customer journey in aftermarket services as well as provide employees with working conditions at a high standard, focusing on safety and ergonomics.

The global distribution center will be strategically located close to Marel's major distribution partners to support the best possible service to customers.