Marel : IMPAQT makes a world of difference

Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), used across all manufacturing industries to measure efficiency, typically splits the measurement of the productive time into availability, performance and quality. 100% availability, or uptime, means that a manufacturing process is always available without unplanned stops. 100% performance, or throughput, is defined by comparing the theoretical maximum value with actual results, including why and where performance losses have occurred. 100% quality means that the production process doesn't have any quality loss at all with no one-leggers, dropped products or veterinary rejects.

IMPAQT brings processors new possibilities they never had before. László Bárány puts it this way: