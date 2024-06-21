Marel unveils new Global Distribution Center in Eindhoven, Netherlands

This new distribution center is designed to consolidate Marel's European inventory locations into a single, highly efficient hub, streamlining operations and speeding up delivery times..r logistics providers such as FedEx and DHL. This prime location ensures that Marel can quickly and reliably deliver spare parts to customers, reducing downtime and boosting productivity. "We are thrilled with the opening of the Global Distribution Center in Eindhoven," said Tatiana Gilitzer, Marel's Executive Vice President of Service. "This center is a crucial part of our strategy to transform spare parts delivery globally, enhancing the customer experience significantly."

The transition to the new GDC will be carried out in phases, starting with the move from Aarhus to Eindhoven, followed by Boxmeer, and Lichtenvoorde. This phased approach is designed to minimize disruption and ensure that Marel continues to provide top-tier service throughout the process.

The new GDC also reflects Marel's commitment to sustainability and innovation. Covering over 15,000 square meters, the facility includes green features aimed at achieving energy neutrality, such as solar panels, low-emission building materials, greywater systems, and rainwater filtration. The eco-friendly design also supports electric vehicle and bike charging, promotes carpooling, and includes wildlife shelters and plant life to enhance biodiversity.

The new Global Distribution Center in Eindhoven exemplifies Marel's commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, setting a new standard for future operations.