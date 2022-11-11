Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG   GRS314003005

MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:27 2022-11-11 am EST
0.0290 EUR   +3.57%
04:32aMarfin I.g : Announcement
PU
09/23Marfin Investment S A : PRESS RELEASE - Financial results 1st half of 2022
PU
09/23Marfin I.g : First Half 2022 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MARFIN I.G : Announcement

11/11/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11/11/2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that, following relevant information received, the entirety of the bonds i) of the common bond loan issued by the Company on 14.5.2021 for an amount up to €305 m., with an outstanding balance of €282.9 m., plus interest, and ii) the convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 31.7.2017 for an amount up to €425 m., with an outstanding balance of €161.8 m., plus interest, were transferred by the original bondholder "PIRAEUS BANK S.A." to the company "STRIX Holdings L.P." that has been established and operating under the laws of Ireland.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
04:32aMarfin I.g : Announcement
PU
09/23Marfin Investment S A : PRESS RELEASE - Financial results 1st half of 2022
PU
09/23Marfin I.g : First Half 2022 Results
PU
07/29Marfin I.g : Release Date of H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
07/29Marfin Investment S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Release Date of H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
06/22Marfin I.g : Constitution of the Board of Directors
PU
06/22Marfin I.g : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting
PU
06/22Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - decisions of the annual general meeting
PU
06/22Marfin Investment S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Constitution of the Board of Directors
PU
06/01Marfin I.g : Draft Decisions - Comments of the BoD to the AGM of 22/06/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 875 M 875 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.-3.78%27
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.38%306 578
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.01%86 567
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY37.68%51 121
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.23%47 685
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.25%47 317