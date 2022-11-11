MARFIN I.G : Announcement

11/11/2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that, following relevant information received, the entirety of the bonds i) of the common bond loan issued by the Company on 14.5.2021 for an amount up to €305 m., with an outstanding balance of €282.9 m., plus interest, and ii) the convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 31.7.2017 for an amount up to €425 m., with an outstanding balance of €161.8 m., plus interest, were transferred by the original bondholder "PIRAEUS BANK S.A." to the company "STRIX Holdings L.P." that has been established and operating under the laws of Ireland.