Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG   GRS314003005

MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16:58 2023-03-07 am EST
0.2170 EUR    0.00%
10:55aMarfin I.g : Announcement
PU
10:45aMarfin Investment S A : Announcement
PU
03/06Marfin I.g : PROCEDURE FOR COMPLETING THE TRANSFER OF THE PARTICIPATION IN “ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MARFIN I.G : Announcement

03/07/2023 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

07/03/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to its Announcements of 2.3.2023 and 3.3.2023, "MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that minority shareholders of the Company, including a company controlled by Despoina Iliopoulou, who acting in concert represent a total percentage of 12.99% of the Company's voting rights served to the Company today a new Application for Interim Measures filed before the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens against the Company. The new Application includes again a request for the suspension of the validity of the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 13.12.2022 and further of the decision of the Re-iterative Extraordinary General Meeting held upon postponement on 3.3.2023. Finally, the applicants repeat their request for the prohibition of legal and actual change of the Company's participation in the subsidiary "Attica Holdings S.A.".

The above Application also includes a request for the issuance of an interim order, which has been fixed for hearing before the competent President of Service of the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens for Thursday 9.3.2023.

The Company will keep the investors updated on the progress of the above legal proceedings.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
10:55aMarfin I.g : Announcement
PU
10:45aMarfin Investment S A : Announcement
PU
03/06Marfin I.g : PROCEDURE FOR COMPLETING THE TRANSFER OF THE PARTICIPATION IN “ATTICA H..
PU
03/06Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - procedure for completing the transfer of the partic..
PU
03/06Marfin I.g : Resolutions of the re-iterative extraordinary general meeting held upon postp..
PU
03/06Marfin I.g : Resolutions of the re-iterative extraordinary general meeting held upon postp..
PU
03/06Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - resolutions of the re-iterative extraordinary gener..
PU
03/03Marfin I.g : Announcement - rejection of the requests of minority shareholders for the iss..
PU
03/03Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - rejection of the requests of minority shareholders ..
PU
02/24Marfin Investment S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Financial Calendar for 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -24,5 M -24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 861 M 920 M 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Efstratiadis Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridonas Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.310.21%218
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.00%300 515
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.46%89 542
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.95%48 944
KRAFT HEINZ-4.23%47 763
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.07%46 644