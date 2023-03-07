MARFIN I.G : Announcement

07/03/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to its Announcements of 2.3.2023 and 3.3.2023, "MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that minority shareholders of the Company, including a company controlled by Despoina Iliopoulou, who acting in concert represent a total percentage of 12.99% of the Company's voting rights served to the Company today a new Application for Interim Measures filed before the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens against the Company. The new Application includes again a request for the suspension of the validity of the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 13.12.2022 and further of the decision of the Re-iterative Extraordinary General Meeting held upon postponement on 3.3.2023. Finally, the applicants repeat their request for the prohibition of legal and actual change of the Company's participation in the subsidiary "Attica Holdings S.A.".

The above Application also includes a request for the issuance of an interim order, which has been fixed for hearing before the competent President of Service of the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens for Thursday 9.3.2023.

The Company will keep the investors updated on the progress of the above legal proceedings.