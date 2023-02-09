MARFIN I.G : Announcement of Regulated Information

09/02/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Issuer") hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." submitted today to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 09/02/2023 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition of voting rights

Details of the undertaking subject to the notification obligation: "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Financial Holdings", with registered seat in Athens)

Full name of the shareholder: "Piraeus Bank S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Bank")

Date of the event triggering the notification obligation: 08/02/2023

Total positions:

of voting rights attached to shares before the triggering event: 38.0207%

of voting rights after the triggering event: 41.4267% held indirectly

Total number of voting rights held after the triggering event: 389,208,371 voting rights attached to shares held exclusively indirectly (out of a total number of 939,510,748 voting rights of the Issuer).

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held:

"Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." holds 41.4267% of the voting rights of the Issuer exclusively indirectly, through its controlled undertaking under the corporate name "Piraeus Bank S.A.".