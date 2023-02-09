Advanced search
Marfin I.g : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
03:34aMarfin Investment S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
02/07Marfin Investment S A : Announcement - disclosure of regulated information
PU
MARFIN I.G : Announcement of Regulated Information

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
09/02/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Issuer") hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." submitted today to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 09/02/2023 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition of voting rights

Details of the undertaking subject to the notification obligation: "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Financial Holdings", with registered seat in Athens)

Full name of the shareholder: "Piraeus Bank S.A." (d.t. "Piraeus Bank")

Date of the event triggering the notification obligation: 08/02/2023

Total positions:

  • of voting rights attached to shares before the triggering event: 38.0207%
  • of voting rights after the triggering event: 41.4267% held indirectly

Total number of voting rights held after the triggering event: 389,208,371 voting rights attached to shares held exclusively indirectly (out of a total number of 939,510,748 voting rights of the Issuer).

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held:

"Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." holds 41.4267% of the voting rights of the Issuer exclusively indirectly, through its controlled undertaking under the corporate name "Piraeus Bank S.A.".

Additional Information:

On 08/02/2023 "Piraeus Bank S.A." acquired through stock market 32,000,000 shares issued by the Company. Further to that, the percentage held by "Piraeus Bank S.A., controlled by "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.", which is listed on Athens Exchange, in the total number of voting rights of the Issuer changed by more than 3%, hence it now holds 389,208,371 voting rights corresponding to 41.4267% of the total number of voting rights.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
