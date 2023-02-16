Advanced search
    MIG   GRS314003005

MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
2023-02-16
0.2360 EUR   +5.12%
MARFIN I.G : Announcement pursuant to article 24 of Law 3461/2006

02/16/2023 | 05:39am EST
16/02/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Announcement pursuant to article 24 of Law 3461/2006

In view of the concerted exercise of voting rights according to article 10 (a) of Law 3556/2007, on 15.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd", Mr. Antonis Cleanthous, "Ratio Holding Ltd", Mrs. Despoina Iliopoulou, Mr. Georgios Kanellopoulos and Mr. Ilias Bezas notified the Issuer that from 9.2.2023, date of announcement of the public tender offer of "Piraeus Bank S.A." to all the shareholders of the Issuer for the acquisition of the entirety of their shares, until 14.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd" concluded on exchange following transactions on shares of the Issuer:

Date of

Number of

Price of

Total number

Percentage of

voting rights

acquisition

of voting

acquisition

voting rights

acquired

per share in €

rights

9.2.2023

2,000,000

0.1670

41,195,726

4.38%

13.2.2023

8,686,369

0.1672

49,882,095

5.31%

14.2.2023

481,500

0.1719

50,363,595

5.36%

It is noted that until 9.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd" held 39,195,726 voting rights, i.e. 4.17% of the total number of voting rights of the Issuer.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 10:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
