MARFIN I.G : Announcement pursuant to article 24 of Law 3461/2006

16/02/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Announcement pursuant to article 24 of Law 3461/2006

In view of the concerted exercise of voting rights according to article 10 (a) of Law 3556/2007, on 15.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd", Mr. Antonis Cleanthous, "Ratio Holding Ltd", Mrs. Despoina Iliopoulou, Mr. Georgios Kanellopoulos and Mr. Ilias Bezas notified the Issuer that from 9.2.2023, date of announcement of the public tender offer of "Piraeus Bank S.A." to all the shareholders of the Issuer for the acquisition of the entirety of their shares, until 14.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd" concluded on exchange following transactions on shares of the Issuer:

Date of Number of Price of Total number Percentage of voting rights acquisition of voting acquisition voting rights acquired per share in € rights 9.2.2023 2,000,000 0.1670 41,195,726 4.38% 13.2.2023 8,686,369 0.1672 49,882,095 5.31% 14.2.2023 481,500 0.1719 50,363,595 5.36%

It is noted that until 9.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd" held 39,195,726 voting rights, i.e. 4.17% of the total number of voting rights of the Issuer.