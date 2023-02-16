MARFIN I.G : Announcement pursuant to article 24 of Law 3461/2006

16/02/2023
ANNOUNCEMENT
Announcement pursuant to article 24 of Law 3461/2006
In view of the concerted exercise of voting rights according to article 10 (a) of Law 3556/2007, on 15.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd", Mr. Antonis Cleanthous, "Ratio Holding Ltd", Mrs. Despoina Iliopoulou, Mr. Georgios Kanellopoulos and Mr. Ilias Bezas notified the Issuer that from 9.2.2023, date of announcement of the public tender offer of "Piraeus Bank S.A." to all the shareholders of the Issuer for the acquisition of the entirety of their shares, until 14.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd" concluded on exchange following transactions on shares of the Issuer:
|
Date of
|
Number of
|
Price of
|
Total number
|
Percentage of
|
voting rights
|
acquisition
|
of voting
|
acquisition
|
voting rights
|
acquired
|
per share in €
|
rights
|
|
|
9.2.2023
|
2,000,000
|
0.1670
|
41,195,726
|
4.38%
|
13.2.2023
|
8,686,369
|
0.1672
|
49,882,095
|
5.31%
|
14.2.2023
|
481,500
|
0.1719
|
50,363,595
|
5.36%
It is noted that until 9.2.2023 "Multiway Investments Ltd" held 39,195,726 voting rights, i.e. 4.17% of the total number of voting rights of the Issuer.
