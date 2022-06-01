MARFIN I.G : CVs for BoD members

Petros Katsoulas

Mr. Katsoulas is a graduate of the Department of Computer Science of the University of Crete (1988) and holds a M.Sc. degree in Software Engineering and an MBA degree (Masters in Business Administration) from Aston University, Birmingham, UK (1990 and 1993 respectively). He started his professional career in July 1993 in the investment banking department of Barclays Bank (BZW) in Athens, where he was occupied until October 1996. From October 1996 to December 1997 he worked at BZW in London in the field of investment banking. In 1998, he started working in the stock analysis department of the investment banking sector of Credit Suisse Bank in London, where from 2001 to 2008 he was in charge of analyzing shares of European telecommunications companies and from 2008 until 2010 - in charge of analyzing Greek companies. In May 2010, he started working at the NBG Securities (a subsidiary of the National Bank of Greece) as Head of trading and sale of shares for institutional investors and since July 2011 - as the CEO of the NBG Securities. In August 2013, he started working at Eurobank as General Manager of the Group Strategy and member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Katsoulas has been working as an Investment Director at Elikonos Capital SA since September 2015.

Georgios Efstratiadis

Mr. Efstratiadis studied Economics at the AUEB and received a postgraduate degree specializing in finance and investment from the University of Exeter (England). He started his career at Ergasias Bank as a financial analyst, credit executive and later as the General Manager of the investment subsidiary Proodos Hellenic Investments. In 1998 he started working at MARFIN group as Head of the fund management department and later as the CEO of Marfin Global Asset Management S.A. From 2006 to 2007 he was the Managing Director of Marfin Bank, while from 2007 to 2010 he held the position of MIG General Manager. In 2010 he was appointed Deputy CEO of Olympic Air where he remained until 2012. In the period from 2011 to 2016 he also undertook the position of Chairman and CEO of the ground handling company SKYSERV (former OLYMPIC HANDLING S.A.). He is also the Chairman and CEO of Athenian Engineering while he has been also Deputy Chairman of HYGEIA Private Hospital. Mr.Efstratiadis has been a member of the Board of Directors of several companies for a number of years, such as Delta, Goody's, Singular Logic, Barba Stathis, Hygeia, while he remains a member of the Board of Directors of the listed company Attica Group. He was also a member of the audit committees of Hygeia (Chairman), Singular Logic (Chairman), Attica Group, Vivartia and MIG. He is a member of the Economic Chamber of Greece.

Stavroula Markouli

Ms. Markouli graduated from Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) and is specialized in Accounting. From 1986 to 2000 she worked as Head of accounting in various Greek companies, operating in the sectors of transportations and industrial products. In 2000, she started working in MARFIN group as Head of the accounting department of MARFIN Securities. From 2003 to September 2007, she worked as Head of the accounting department of INVESTMENT BANK OF GREECE. From October 2007 to February 2020, she was the Head of the accounting department of MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP (MIG) and from March 2020 - Director of Finance department. Occasionally, she he has served as a Member of the Board of Directors in MIG Group companies.

Loukas Papazoglou

Loukas Papazoglou is a business consultant and holds extensive experience in international and Greek companies. He has served as Special Secretary for Privatization, Chairman of Athens International Airport, Project Manager and member of the Board of Directors at the Aegean Motorway and Olympia Odos as a representative of the shareholder (HTC), CEO at APIVITA S.A. He graduated from the department of Business Administration at AUEB and holds a postgraduate degree (MSc) in International Banking and Finance from the University of Reading.

Konstantinos Galiatsos

Konstantinos Galiatsos holds multiannual professional experience in various departments of the financial sector. For several years, he worked as an executive in a systemic Greek bank and was a Deputy Chairman and General Manager of a Portfolio Investment Societe Anonyme, listed on Athens Stock Exchange. He was also Chairman & CEO of the National Fund for Entrepreneurship and Development (ETEAN). He was