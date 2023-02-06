MARFIN I.G : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

06/02/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." hereby announces that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders took place today and was attended by 28 shareholders who represented 410,278,083 shares, i.e. 43.669% of the Company's share capital. At the General Meeting the shareholders deliberated and resolved on items Nos. 2, 3 and 6 on the Agenda, whereas the quorum required by the Law and the Company's Articles for deliberation and passing resolutions on items Nos. 1, 4 and 5 on the Agenda was not attained.

According to the Board of Directors' notice dated 15.1.2023, the Reiterative Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on Monday, 13.2.2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the same place in order to deliberate and pass resolutions on said items. According to Law, only the persons having the qualification of shareholder in the beginning of 1.2.2023 (Record Date), i.e. the 5th day before the date of the original meeting of the General Meeting, are entitled to participate and vote in the Reiterative General Meeting.

In particular:

1st item: Approval of the disposal of the total (direct and indirect) participation of the Company in the subsidiary company ATTICA GROUP to "STRIX HOLDINGS L.P." in exchange for the transfer to the Company of the entirety of the bond loans issued by it with a current outstanding balance of €443.8m. in accordance with article 23 of Law 4706/2020. - The deliberation and passing resolutions on this item was adjourned as the special quorum required by law and the Articles to this end was not attained.

2nd item: Change of corporate name and distinctive title of the Company and amendment of article 1 (Incorporation - Name) of the Article of Association of the Company. - It was resolved to change the Company's corporate name into "MIG HOLDINGS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" and its distinctive title into "MIG". Consequently it was resolved to amend respectively article 1 of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: