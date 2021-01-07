MARFIN I.G : Disclosure of Regulated Information

7/1/2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Issuer") hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that, on 5.1.2021, "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." submitted to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 5.1.2021 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:

Reason for the notification: Change of the nature of the holding due to demerger by spin-off and incorporation of a new company.

Details of the undertaking subject to the notification obligation: "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (with registered seat in Athens)

Full name of the shareholder: "Piraeus Bank S.A."

Date of the event triggering the notification obligation: 30.12.2020

Total positions:

of voting rights attached to shares before the triggering event: 31.1935%

of voting rights after the triggering event: 31.1935% held indirectly

The percentage of voting rights held by the newly incorporated company under the name "Piraeus Bank S.A." crossed the 25% threshold, while the total percentage of voting rights held by its mother company remained unchanged.

Total number of voting rights held after the triggering event: 293,066,666 voting rights attached to shares held exclusively indirectly (out of a total number of 939,510,748 voting rights of the Issuer).

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held: