Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A.

MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 01/07 10:11:40 am
0.0392 EUR   +14.62%
MARFIN I.G : Disclosure of Regulated Information
PU
2020MARFIN I.G : Announcement
PU
2020MARFIN I.G. : Key financial figures 3Q 2
PU
MARFIN I.G : Disclosure of Regulated Information

01/07/2021 | 10:42am EST
7/1/2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Issuer") hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that, on 5.1.2021, "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." submitted to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 5.1.2021 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:

Reason for the notification: Change of the nature of the holding due to demerger by spin-off and incorporation of a new company.

Details of the undertaking subject to the notification obligation: "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (with registered seat in Athens)

Full name of the shareholder: "Piraeus Bank S.A."

Date of the event triggering the notification obligation: 30.12.2020

Total positions:

  • of voting rights attached to shares before the triggering event: 31.1935%
  • of voting rights after the triggering event: 31.1935% held indirectly

The percentage of voting rights held by the newly incorporated company under the name "Piraeus Bank S.A." crossed the 25% threshold, while the total percentage of voting rights held by its mother company remained unchanged.

Total number of voting rights held after the triggering event: 293,066,666 voting rights attached to shares held exclusively indirectly (out of a total number of 939,510,748 voting rights of the Issuer).

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held:

"Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." holds 31.19335% of the voting rights of the Issuer exclusively indirectly, through its controlled undertaking under the corporate name "Piraeus Bank Societe Anonyme".

Additional Information:

The announcement regarding the registration of the notary deed for the demerger of the societe anonyme under the name "Piraeus Bank Societe Anonyme" under the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.) No 225501000 (Demerged Entity), by way of hive-down of its banking activity sector and its contribution into a new banking entity (Beneficiary), pursuant to the provisions of article 16 of L. 2515/1997 and articles 57 para. 3 of L. 4601/2019, as well as the approving resolution of the General Meeting of the shareholders of the Demerged Entity and the decision of the relevant Authority approving the above corporate transformation, were published in G.E.MI. on 30.12.2020. On the same date the Beneficiary was incorporated under the name "Piraeus Bank Societe Anonyme" and the distinctive title "Piraeus Bank", which constitutes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Demerged Entity, whose corporate name was changed to "Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." with distinctive title "Piraeus Financial Holdings".

As a result of the above corporate transformation, the company "Piraeus Bank Societe Anonyme", which substitutes the Demerged Entity by way of universal succession, acquired 296,066,666 voting rights of the Issuer, i.e. the Beneficiary "Piraeus Bank Societe Anonyme" holds directly 31.1935% of the total number of the voting rights of the Issuer, while the Demerged Entity, as parent company of the Beneficiary, holds indirectly 31.1935% of the total number of the voting rights of the Issuer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:41:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
