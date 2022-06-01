MARFIN I.G : Form of Appointment of Proxy Holder of Annual General Meeting on 22/06/22

FORM OF APPOINTMENT OF PROXY HOLDER/S FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF "MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." TO BE HELD ON 22.6.2022 AND AT ANY MEETING TO BE HELD UPON ADJOURNMENT, RECESS OR POSTPONEMENT
SHAREHOLDER'S DETAILS
FULL NAME/CORPORATE NAME: ……………………………………………………………..…………………...……………………………………...……………
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….………………………………………………………………………………….
ADDRESS/ REGISTERED SEAT: …….………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………………..
ID Card Nr. / COMPANY REG. NR.: ..…...…………………..………...………………...….………………………………………………………..…………....
NUMBER OF SHARES: ..…....…………………………………………………………………………………….…………………..…………………………………..….
INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT: ………………..…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
SECURITIES ACCOUNT: ………...……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
FULL NAME/S OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE/S: ……….…………………………………………………………………………………………………...
……………………………………..………………………………………………………........................................................ (Only for legal entities)
FULL NAME/S OF PROXY HOLDER/S (having the right to further
ID Card Nr.
Address
appoint other proxy holder/s)
1.
2.
3.
MANNER OF VOTING IN CASE OF APPPOINTMENT OF MORE THAN ONE PROXY HOLDERS (i.e. all proxy holders act jointly or each of them acts separately without co-action of other proxy holder, in case that more than one proxy holders each of which may act severally attend the General Meeting, the first one excludes the second and the third ones, and the second one excludes the third one, etc.):
……………………………………………………………………....…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……………
……………………………………………………………………....…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……………
FOR
AGAINST
the draft
the resolutions,
resolutions, to be
to be presented
AGENDA ITEM
presented to the
to the General
ABSTAIN
HOLDER'S
DISCRETION
Directors
Directors
1.
Approval of the Separate and Consolidated Annual Financial
Statements for the financial year 2021 and of the relevant
Reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.
2.
Approval of the overall management during the financial
year 2021.
3.
Discharge of the Statutory Auditors from any liability with
regard to the financial year 2021.
4.
Appointment of audit firm for the financial year 2022.
5.
Submission of the Activities Report of the Audit Committee
in the financial year 2021.
6.
Submission of the Remuneration Report for the financial
year 2021.
7.
Approval of remuneration pursuant to article 109 of L.
4548/2018.
8.
Submission of the Report of the Independent Non Executive
Directors.
9.
Election of Members of the Board of Directors. -
Appointment of Independent Members in the Board of
Directors.
10. Determination of the type of the Audit Committee, the term
|
of office, the number and the capacities of its Members. -
Election of Audit Committee members.
11. Various announcements.
In case that you do not provide specific instructions for voting on the above items, it is considered that the proxy holder/s has/have been authorized to vote at his/her/their absolute discretion. The same applies to procedural matters of the General Meeting.
I hereby inform you that I have notified my proxy holder/s of the obligation of disclosure according to article 128 § 5 of L. 4548/2018.
This proxy form applies to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on 22.6.2022, as well as any meeting to be held upon adjournment, recess or postponement provided by the legislation in force.
This form is filled-up and signed by the shareholder and filed at the premises of "PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.", that has been entrusted with the management of the Service Department of the Shareholders of the Company at: 9 Mitropoleos street, 10557 Athens or sent by fax to: (+30) 210 3335009 or by e-mail to sharesdept@piraeusholdings.grat least forty eight
hours before the date of the General Meeting. The shareholders are requested to ensure the successful dispatch of the proxy holder appointment form and receipt thereof by the Company by calling (+30) 210 3335039 and 210 3288737.
........................, ........................... 2022
(place, date)
The appointing person
.........................................................
(signature & full name & seal for a legal entity)