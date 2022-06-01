MARFIN I.G : Form of Appointment of Proxy Holder of Annual General Meeting on 22/06/22

FORM OF APPOINTMENT OF PROXY HOLDER/S FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF "MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." TO BE HELD ON 22.6.2022 AND AT ANY MEETING TO BE HELD UPON ADJOURNMENT, RECESS OR POSTPONEMENT

SHAREHOLDER'S DETAILS

FULL NAME/CORPORATE NAME: ……………………………………………………………..…………………...……………………………………...……………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….………………………………………………………………………………….

ADDRESS/ REGISTERED SEAT: …….………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………………..

ID Card Nr. / COMPANY REG. NR.: ..…...…………………..………...………………...….………………………………………………………..…………....

NUMBER OF SHARES: ..…....…………………………………………………………………………………….…………………..…………………………………..….

INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT: ………………..…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

SECURITIES ACCOUNT: ………...……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

FULL NAME/S OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE/S: ……….…………………………………………………………………………………………………...

……………………………………..………………………………………………………........................................................ (Only for legal entities)

FULL NAME/S OF PROXY HOLDER/S (having the right to further ID Card Nr. Address appoint other proxy holder/s) 1. 2. 3.

MANNER OF VOTING IN CASE OF APPPOINTMENT OF MORE THAN ONE PROXY HOLDERS (i.e. all proxy holders act jointly or each of them acts separately without co-action of other proxy holder, in case that more than one proxy holders each of which may act severally attend the General Meeting, the first one excludes the second and the third ones, and the second one excludes the third one, etc.):

……………………………………………………………………....…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……………

……………………………………………………………………....…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……………

FOR AGAINST the draft the resolutions, resolutions, to be to be presented ON THE PROXY AGENDA ITEM presented to the to the General ABSTAIN HOLDER'S General Meeting by Meeting by the DISCRETION the Board of Board of Directors Directors 1. Approval of the Separate and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2021 and of the relevant Reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors. 2. Approval of the overall management during the financial year 2021. 3. Discharge of the Statutory Auditors from any liability with regard to the financial year 2021. 4. Appointment of audit firm for the financial year 2022. 5. Submission of the Activities Report of the Audit Committee in the financial year 2021. 6. Submission of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021. 7. Approval of remuneration pursuant to article 109 of L. 4548/2018. 8. Submission of the Report of the Independent Non Executive Directors. 9. Election of Members of the Board of Directors. - Appointment of Independent Members in the Board of Directors. 10. Determination of the type of the Audit Committee, the term of office, the number and the capacities of its Members. - Election of Audit Committee members. 11. Various announcements.

In case that you do not provide specific instructions for voting on the above items, it is considered that the proxy holder/s has/have been authorized to vote at his/her/their absolute discretion. The same applies to procedural matters of the General Meeting.

I hereby inform you that I have notified my proxy holder/s of the obligation of disclosure according to article 128 § 5 of L. 4548/2018.

This proxy form applies to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on 22.6.2022, as well as any meeting to be held upon adjournment, recess or postponement provided by the legislation in force.