MARFIN I.G : PROCEDURE FOR COMPLETING THE TRANSFER OF THE PARTICIPATION IN “ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.”

06/03/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROCEDURE FOR COMPLETING THE TRANSFER OF THE PARTICIPATION

IN "ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A."

Further to the announcement of the same date (6.3.2023) of the decisions of the Reiterative General Meeting of Shareholders held upon postponement on 3.3.2023, "MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A." (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces the approval by the General Meeting of the transfer of its total (direct and indirect) participation in the subsidiary "ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A." to "STRIX HOLDINGS L.P." in exchange for the transfer to the Company of all bond loans issued by it in accordance with article 23 of Law 4706/2020, which approval was a condition precedent for the transfer.

After the decision was taken by the General Meeting of its Shareholders, on 5.3.2023 the Company became the recipient of a request from the shareholder Piraeus Bank, to consider, as long as there are no urgent reasons for the protection of the corporate interest, in view of the officially declared intentions of the Company's minority competitors to try by any means to challenge the legal decisions of the General Meeting and the Board of Directors of the Company, in order to protect the validity of the process and decisions, the possibility of waiting and not proceeding to the completion of the transfer until the approval of the acquisition of control over the Company requested by Piraeus Bank is granted by the Competition Commission; following this approval, Piraeus Bank will become the controller of the Company and the procedure of Article 99 of Law 4548/2018 may legally apply on a real and not a hypothetical-precautionary basis, as the competing shareholders are currently requesting without being provided for in the law.

Given the changes in the Company's share base and other developments from the date of the announcement of the proposal for the transaction and the date of convening the General Assembly until today, the Board of Directors of the Company decided on 5.3.2023 having exclusively in mind the Company's interest and in order to avoid new pointless legal disputes, to accept the request of Piraeus Bank as per above mentioned.