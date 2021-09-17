Marfin Investment S A : Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results

17.9.2021
ANNOUNCEMENT
Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results
"Marfin Investment Group Holdings Société Anonyme" (the "Company") hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2021 will be released after the close of business on Thursday September 23rd, 2021. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.marfininvestmentgroup.comas well as on the ATHEX website www.athexgroup.grafter the close of business on Thursday September 23rd, 2021.
Disclaimer
Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.