Marfin Investment S A : Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results

17.9.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results

"Marfin Investment Group Holdings Société Anonyme" (the "Company") hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2021 will be released after the close of business on Thursday September 23rd, 2021. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.marfininvestmentgroup.comas well as on the ATHEX website www.athexgroup.grafter the close of business on Thursday September 23rd, 2021.