Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG   GRS314003005

MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.

(MIG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marfin Investment S A : Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17.9.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results

"Marfin Investment Group Holdings Société Anonyme" (the "Company") hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2021 will be released after the close of business on Thursday September 23rd, 2021. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.marfininvestmentgroup.comas well as on the ATHEX website www.athexgroup.grafter the close of business on Thursday September 23rd, 2021.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
08:12aMARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Release Date of H1 2021 Financial Results
PU
06:12aMARFIN I.G : Share capital decrease by reduction in the nominal value of the sha..
PU
06:02aMARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Share capital decrease by reduction in the nominal value..
PU
07/09MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Appointment of Director of Group Investor..
PU
07/01MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Management changes
PU
06/18MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Management changes
PU
06/14MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Minutes for the Audit Committee
PU
06/09MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Announcement - decisions of the reiterative annual gener..
PU
06/03MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Announcement - decisions of the annual general meeting
PU
05/27MARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Announcement - procedure for the exercise of the individ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 303 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2020 -154 M -182 M -182 M
Net Debt 2020 970 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,8 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 482
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Athanasios Efthymios Papanikolaou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Petros Spyridon Katsoulas Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.15.09%36
NESTLÉ S.A.9.57%339 648
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.83%84 861
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.03%57 270
DANONE10.79%45 602
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.42%44 703