MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS

(MRFG3)
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Acquisition of Campo del Tesoro - Additional Information

10/06/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 6, 2020 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or the "Company"), complementing the Notice to the Market dated yesterday (October 5, 2020) about the execution of an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of shares in the Argentinian company Campo del Tesoro, hereby informs that the acquisition will be carried out by Marfrig itself, and, after fulfilling all legal and regulatory requirements and concluding the corresponding valuation report, will inform its shareholders and the market if the events are subject to the requirements of Article 256 of Federal Law 6,404/76.

The Company clarifies that said acquisition will not trigger withdrawal rights for dissenting shareholders given that, under Article 256 jointly with Article 137, II, of Brazilian Corporations Law: a) Marfrig is a component of a general index representing a portfolio of stocks admitted for trading on the stock exchange, namely the Bovespa Index (liquidity requirement); and b) the controlling shareholders hold an interest in the Company's total capital of less than 50% (disperse ownership requirement).

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br

