Marfrig Global Foods S A : Acquisition of Campo del Tesoro - Additional Information

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40
(B3: MRFG3)
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, October 6, 2020 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or the "Company"), complementing the Notice to the Market dated yesterday (October 5, 2020) about the execution of an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of shares in the Argentinian company Campo del Tesoro, hereby informs that the acquisition will be carried out by Marfrig itself, and, after fulfilling all legal and regulatory requirements and concluding the corresponding valuation report, will inform its shareholders and the market if the events are subject to the requirements of Article 256 of Federal Law 6,404/76.
The Company clarifies that said acquisition will not trigger withdrawal rights for dissenting shareholders given that, under Article 256 jointly with Article 137, II, of Brazilian Corporations Law: a) Marfrig is a component of a general index representing a portfolio of stocks admitted for trading on the stock exchange, namely the Bovespa Index (liquidity requirement); and b) the controlling shareholders hold an interest in the Company's total capital of less than 50% (disperse ownership requirement).
Tang David
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
CONTATOS RI
|
Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907
|
www.marfrig.com.br/ri
|
e-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:14:05 UTC