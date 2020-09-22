Marfrig Global Foods S A : Upgrade Fitch Rating

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 22, 2020- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and with Instruction 358/2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, announces that risk rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the Company's credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded Marfrig's National Scale rating to 'AA+ (bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'.

According to Fitch:

"The upgrades reflect Marfrig's improved business and financial profile over the past few years. The company's 81.7% stake in National Beef has lowered its exposure to Brazil and has diversified its exposure to two cattle cycles and has improved its access to more markets. Strong industry conditions in 2020 have resulted in extraordinarily strong cash flow in the U.S., which has further enhanced the company's liquidity and capital structure. The Rating Outlook is Stable."

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

