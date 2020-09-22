Log in
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Upgrade Fitch Rating

09/22/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 22, 2020- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and with Instruction 358/2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, announces that risk rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the Company's credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded Marfrig's National Scale rating to 'AA+ (bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'.

According to Fitch:

"The upgrades reflect Marfrig's improved business and financial profile over the past few years. The company's 81.7% stake in National Beef has lowered its exposure to Brazil and has diversified its exposure to two cattle cycles and has improved its access to more markets. Strong industry conditions in 2020 have resulted in extraordinarily strong cash flow in the U.S., which has further enhanced the company's liquidity and capital structure. The Rating Outlook is Stable."

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 16:09:06 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS65.96%2 115
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION7.45%26 155
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.76.30%24 964
TYSON FOODS, INC.-34.26%21 801
WH GROUP LIMITED-18.76%12 422
JBS SA-10.89%11 262
