    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/18 04:07:35 pm EDT
19.28 BRL   -2.43%
05:15pLIVESTOCK-CME hog futures top two-week high; cattle futures ease
RE
04/15China bans meat purchases from three Brazil exporters for a week
RE
04/14Analysis-Hawkish Fed and China lockdowns threaten Brazil's world-beating FX rally
RE
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures top two-week high; cattle futures ease

04/18/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rallied to their highest price in more than two weeks on Monday, while live cattle and feeder cattle futures weakened.

Hopes for increased domestic demand from summertime grilling and cookouts helped lift hog futures, analysts said. They added that surging grain and soybean futures raised concerns that hog weights will decline as livestock feed becomes more expensive.

CME June lean hogs settled up 3.925 cents at 122.400 cents per pound and touched their highest price since April 1. The contract has jumped 9% since nearing a one-month low on April 5.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pork carcass value was down 72 cents at $109.49 per cwt, with lower ham prices weighing on the cutout value.

Typically, the pork cutout value gradually improves leading up to the summer grilling season, Steiner Consulting Group said in a report.

"Although March retail pork prices were a record, the sluggish pork cutout in recent weeks will likely lead to a pullback in April retail pork prices," the report said.

U.S. pork exports have dropped this year amid a decline in shipments to China, the world's biggest pork consumer.

China posted its highest quarterly pork production in more than three years during January through March, data showed on Monday, reflecting a boost in breeding following a disease-led decline.

In the cattle markets, CME June live cattle futures settled down 0.625 cent at 135.800 cents per pound. The contract pulled back after reaching its highest price since April 1 earlier in the session.

May feeder cattle futures fell 2.625 cents to end at 159.150 cents per pound.

China's General Administration of Customs suspended imports from three Brazilian beef exporters - JBS SA, Marfrig and Naturafrig - for one week starting Saturday, the newspaper Valor Economico reported. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.22% 155.425 End-of-day quote.-5.20%
JBS S.A. 0.26% 38.58 Delayed Quote.1.40%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 99.875 End-of-day quote.22.58%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 140.35 End-of-day quote.0.55%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. -2.43% 19.28 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -1.65% 202.5696 Real-time Quote.2.59%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX 3.31% 179.4989 Real-time Quote.45.41%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.46% 463.4812 Real-time Quote.-2.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 86 256 M 18 443 M 18 443 M
Net income 2022 3 375 M 722 M 722 M
Net Debt 2022 16 796 M 3 591 M 3 591 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 9,96%
Capitalization 13 120 M 2 805 M 2 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 31 779
Free-Float 48,5%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,76 BRL
Average target price 30,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
David Tang Chief Administrative Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Antônio dos Santos Maciel Neto Independent Director
Herculano Aníbal Alves Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.-10.47%2 793
TYSON FOODS, INC.9.51%34 597
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.47%29 119
JBS S.A.1.40%18 390
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.1.01%16 841
WH GROUP LIMITED7.16%8 571