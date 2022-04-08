Log in
    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
  Report
04/08 11:31:26 am EDT
22.45 BRL   +3.94%
04/05Brazil increases feedlots use to meet China importing requirements
RE
03/15MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A : Institutional Presentation - 4Q21
PU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/08/2022 | 11:21am EDT
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Companhia Aberta CNPJ/MF Nº 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

São Paulo, 08 de abril de 2022 - A Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" ou "Companhia"), comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral a aprovação em Assembleia Geral Ordinária ocorrida nesta data, de distribuição de dividendos no valor de R$ 383.149.913,89 (trezentos e oitenta e três milhões, cento e quarenta e nove mil, novecentos e treze reais e oitenta e nove centavos), com base em lucros apurados no exercício de 2021. O valor por ação dos dividendos ora declarados corresponde a aproximadamente R$ 0,5801491 por ação ordinária de emissão da Companhia, desconsideradas as ações em tesouraria.

1. Terão direito ao dividendo as pessoas físicas ou jurídicas inscritas como acionistas da Companhia na data-base de 13 de abril de 2022, respeitadas as negociações realizadas até essa data, inclusive.

2. As ações da Companhia serão negociadas ex-dividendos a partir de 14 de abril de 2022, inclusive.

3. O pagamento dos dividendos no Brasil será realizado em moeda corrente nacional em 22 de abril de 2022, pela instituição depositária das ações, Banco Bradesco S.A., sem retenção do imposto de renda na fonte, nos termos da legislação vigente, e sem remuneração ou atualização monetária.

4. Para os titulares de American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), o pagamento será realizado pelo Deutsche Bank, banco depositário dos ADRs da Marfrig. As informações relacionadas à Data de Registro dos EUA, Data de Pagamento ou outras informações adicionais estarão disponíveis emhttps://www.adr.db.com/.

Tang David

Vice-Presidente de Finanças e DRI

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

1 O montante por ação pode sofrer alterações até a data referência determinada para a base de acionistas com direito aos proventos.

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

São Paulo, April 08, 2022 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the Market in general the approval at the Annual General Meeting, held on this date, of the distribution of dividends in the amount of BRL 383,149,913.89 (three hundred and eighty-three million, one hundred and forty-nine thousand, nine hundred and thirteen reais and eighty-nine cents), based on earnings for the year 2021. The value per share of the dividends declared herein corresponds to approximately R$0,5801492 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding treasury shares.

1. Shareholders of the Company registered on the base date of April 13th, 2022, shall be entitled to the declared dividends, respected and including negotiations performed before or on such date.

2. The shares of the Company shall be traded "ex-dividends" as of April 14th, 2022

(including).

3. The payment of the dividends in Brazil shall be made in Brazilian national currency, in a sole installment on April 22nd, 2022, by the depositary institution of the shares, Banco Bradesco S.A., without withholding income tax, under the terms of current legislation, and without remuneration or monetary restatement.

4. For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), payment will be made by Deutsche Bank, the depositary bank of Marfrig's ADRs. Information regarding the US Registration Date, Payment Date or other additional information will be available athttps://www.adr.db.com/.

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

2 The amount per share may change up to the reference date determined for the shareholder base entitled to dividends.

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
