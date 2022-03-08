Marfrig Global Foods S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Message from Management

In 2021, Marfrig achieved its best results ever, with net revenue of over R$85 billion and Adj. EBITDA of R$14.5 billion. Our North America Operation set a series of new profitability records during year, with its excellent performance reflecting the strong demand for beef protein, which, according to the USDA, reached 58 pounds per capita in 2021, the highest level since 2009.

Our South America Operation proved resilient, delivering sales growth in the year of over 20%, with net revenue of over R$22 billion, despite the challenging scenario of lower supply and persistently high prices for cattle, combined with the temporary ban by China on Brazilian imports and the lowest level of domestic beef consumption in recent decades.

This operational excellence, streamlined structure and efficient management proved key to our delivering in the year:

Operating Cash Flow of R$9.0 billion (+17.3% vs. 2020) and Free Cash Flow of R$5.1 billion (+4.5% vs. 2020);

Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio of 1.51x (-0.06x vs. 2020);

(-0.06x vs. 2020); Net Income of R$4.3 billion (+31.5% vs. 2020).

Based on the solid results and as part of our strategy to create value for all shareholders without foregoing our non-negotiable commitment to financial discipline, we proposed and distributed over R$2.2 billion in dividends, cancelled over 20 million treasury shares and repurchased another R$650 million in new shares.

We also invested over R$ 2.3 billion in strategic projects and in the organic growth of our operations, such as the expansion of our unit in Iowa, in the United States, the expansion of primary processing capacity and the deboning area in Várzea Grande and the new beef patty plant in Bataguassu, in Brazil, which are vital to increasing the share of processed and higher-value products in our revenue mix.

With a strategy of capturing synergies through complementary product portfolios, during 2021 we invested around R$6.9 billion in shares of BRF (BRF S.A.), representing a 33.25% stake in the company, which makes us the largest individual shareholder in BRF.

In our innovation pillar, we made progress on various fronts at PlantPlus, such as the acquisitions of Sol Cuisine and Hilary's, which are important milestones for the production and sale of plant-based products in the United States. The expansion of our plant-based portfolio, along with our geographic diversification, multi-channel distribution, production scale and superior quality raw materials will enable the creation of a vertically integrated and complete ecosystem to serve key foodservice clients and supermarket chains.

The Marfrig Green+ Program, which works to reinforce our industry leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects and confirms how sustainability is central to our strategy, delivered excellent results in 2021, supported as well by our dedicated efforts. Highlights included:

Marfrig once again obtained the highest position among industry peers in the FAIRR ranking, an important global reference for the investor community;

Marfrig reintroduced over 2,000 producers back into its supply chain after helping them to bring their production systems into compliance with our social and environmental criteria for supplier certification, which represents the profitable and sustainable production of around 700k head of cattle.

Our strategy remains based on creating value for all shareholders, always operating sustainably and adding value to the cattle chain and to our local communities, while guided by Marfrig's commitment to key ESG indicators and, especially, to all its clients and workers.

In closing, I want to thank our shareholders, clients and suppliers for the trust they have placed in our Company. To our employees, we are profoundly thankful for your immense dedication to an activity essential to everyone's lives: food production.

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos

Chairman of the Board