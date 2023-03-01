Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-03-01 pm EST
6.570 BRL   +3.14%
06:07pBrazil meatpacker Marfrig swings to loss on shrinking North American demand
RE
05:39pMarfrig Global Foods S A : Earnings Presentation - 4Q22
PU
02/22Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marfrig Global Foods S A : Earnings Presentation - 4Q22

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNINGS

PRESENTATION

4rd Quarter / 2022

EARNINGS RELEASES

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2022

Consolidated Net Revenue

R$ 130.6 billion

Consolidated ADJ EBITDA

R$ 12.7 billion

Mg. ADJ EBITDA

9.8%

FINANCIAL | OPERATIONAL

North America Operation

Net Revenue: US$ 11.9 billion

ADJ EBITDA Margin : 11.1%

BRF

Net Revenue: R$ 41.6 billion

ADJ EBITDA Margin : 9.1%

Controlling interest Net Profit

R$ 4.2 billion

Operating Cash Flow

R$9.3 billion

Free Cash Flow

R$ 678 million

South America Operation

Net Revenue: R$ 27.6 billion ADJ EBITDA Margin 8.4%

Financial Leverage (ex-BRF)

In Real: 2.72x | In dollar: 2.69x

Revenue by Currency

Dollar: 75% | Real: 22% | Others: 3%

Revenue by Operation

North America South America BRF

47%

21%

32%

ADJ EBITDA by Operation

North America South America BRF

52%

18%

30%

EARNINGS

Dividend advance: R$ 1.1 billion in dividends (R$ 500 million in 3Q22 and R$ 600 million in 4Q22

SUSTAINABILITY

Marfrig leads the main ESG rankings

in 2022

2

Números Consolidados: A partir de 1 de abril de 2022, a Marfrig, de acordo com as normas CPC 15 e CPC 36, passou a consolidar as Demonstrações Financeiras da BRF S.A. - Exceto quando indicado, as informações apresentadas serão "EX" BRF

EARNINGS RELEASES

HIGHLIGHTS OF 4Q22

Consolidated Net Revenue

R$ 37.4 billion

Consolidated ADJ EBITDA

R$ 2.2 billion

Mg. ADJ EBITDA

6,0%

FINANCIAL | OPERATIONAL

North America Operation

Net Revenue: US$ 3.1 billion

ADJ EBITDA Margin: 4.7%

BRF

Net Revenue: R$ 14.7 billion

ADJ EBITDA Margin: 6.7%

Consolidated Net Profit

R$ 3.5 billion

Net Cash Flow

R$ 936 million

South America Operation

Net Revenue: R$ 6.6 billion

ADJ EBITDA Margin: 8.0%

Financial Leverage (ex-BRF)

In Real: 2.72x | In Dollar: 2.69x

Revenue by Currency

Dollar: 70% | Real: 27% | Others: 3%

Revenue by Operation

North America South America BRF

43%18%39%

ADJ EBITDA by Operation

North America South America BRF

34%22%44%

BIOMES

JV fully dedicated to forest restoration, conservation and preservation activities

in Brazil

Marfrig "CASE" in "HARVARD"

Our sustainability actions were recognized by the Harvard Business School

3

OPERATIONS

4

N O R T H A M E R I C A O P E R A T I O N

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - 2022

SALES VOLUME

(Thousand tons)

+2.3%

2.051 2.098

86%87%

20212022

NET REVENUE

(US$ million)

+1.7%

11.673 11.874

88%88%

20212022

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

ADJ EBITDA (US$ million)

  • ADJ EBITDA Margin (%)

-10.9 p.p.

22.0%

11.1%

-48.6%

2.571

1.322

2021 2022

Net Revenue

US$ 11.9

Billion

ADJ EBITDA

52 %

of the

consolidated

Exports

Domestic Market

Exports

Domestic Market

ADJEBITDA

ADJEBITDA Margin

5

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
06:07pBrazil meatpacker Marfrig swings to loss on shrinking North American demand
RE
05:39pMarfrig Global Foods S A : Earnings Presentation - 4Q22
PU
02/22Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
RE
01/18Brazil says China, Indonesia cleared several Brazilian meatpackers for exports
RE
01/13Lula's changes at Brazil farm ministry draw cries from food security agency
RE
2022MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
2022Brazil's BNDES no longer selling Eletrobras shares this year, sources say
RE
2022Brazil's BNDES no longer selling Eletrobras shares this year, sources say
RE
2022Transcript : Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
2022Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 138 B 26 653 M 26 653 M
Net income 2022 4 791 M 922 M 922 M
Net Debt 2022 39 080 M 7 522 M 7 522 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,85x
Yield 2022 32,8%
Capitalization 4 202 M 809 M 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 31 779
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,37 BRL
Average target price 17,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Mendonça Chief Executive Officer
David Tang Chief Administrative Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Antônio dos Santos Maciel Neto Independent Director
Herculano Aníbal Alves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.-26.44%803
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-1.65%24 250
TYSON FOODS, INC.-2.96%21 067
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.3.51%13 230
WH GROUP LIMITED0.44%8 216
JBS S.A.-12.55%8 131