Marfrig Global Foods S A : Earnings Presentation - 4Q22
03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
EARNINGS
PRESENTATION
4rd Quarter / 2022
EARNINGS RELEASES
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2022
Consolidated Net Revenue
R$ 130.6 billion
Consolidated ADJ EBITDA
R$ 12.7 billion
Mg. ADJ EBITDA
9.8%
FINANCIAL | OPERATIONAL
North America Operation
Net Revenue: US$ 11.9 billion
ADJ EBITDA Margin : 11.1%
BRF
Net Revenue: R$ 41.6 billion
ADJ EBITDA Margin : 9.1%
Controlling interest Net Profit
R$ 4.2 billion
Operating Cash Flow
R$9.3 billion
Free Cash Flow
R$ 678 million
South America Operation
Net Revenue: R$ 27.6 billion ADJEBITDA Margin 8.4%
Financial Leverage (ex-BRF)
In Real: 2.72x | In dollar: 2.69x
Revenue by Currency
Dollar: 75% | Real:22% | Others: 3%
Revenue by Operation
North America South America BRF
47%
21%
32%
ADJ EBITDA by Operation
North America South America BRF
52%
18%
30%
EARNINGS
Dividend advance: R$ 1.1 billion in dividends (R$ 500 million in 3Q22 and R$ 600 million in 4Q22
SUSTAINABILITY
Marfrig leads the main ESG rankings
in 2022
2
Números Consolidados: A partir de 1 de abril de 2022, a Marfrig, de acordo com as normas CPC 15 e CPC 36, passou a consolidar as Demonstrações Financeiras da BRF S.A. - Exceto quando indicado, as informações apresentadas serão "EX" BRF
EARNINGS RELEASES
HIGHLIGHTS OF 4Q22
Consolidated Net Revenue
R$ 37.4 billion
Consolidated ADJ EBITDA
R$ 2.2 billion
Mg. ADJ EBITDA
6,0%
FINANCIAL | OPERATIONAL
North America Operation
Net Revenue: US$ 3.1 billion
ADJ EBITDA Margin: 4.7%
BRF
Net Revenue: R$ 14.7 billion
ADJ EBITDA Margin: 6.7%
Consolidated Net Profit
R$ 3.5 billion
Net Cash Flow
R$ 936 million
South America Operation
Net Revenue: R$ 6.6 billion
ADJ EBITDA Margin: 8.0%
Financial Leverage (ex-BRF)
In Real: 2.72x | In Dollar: 2.69x
Revenue by Currency
Dollar: 70% | Real:27% | Others:3%
Revenue by Operation
North America South America BRF
43%18%39%
ADJ EBITDA by Operation
North America South America BRF
34%22%44%
BIOMES
JV fully dedicated to forest restoration, conservation and preservation activities
in Brazil
Marfrig "CASE" in "HARVARD"
Our sustainability actions were recognized by the Harvard Business School
Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:09 UTC.