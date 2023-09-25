INSTITUTIONAL
PRESENTATION
2st QUARTER / 2023
SUMMARY
MARFRIG
1
OPERATION
2
Overview
North America
South America
OUR BRAND IS BLUE
3
OUR DREAM IS GREEN!
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 4
Highlights
Consolidated
Cash Generation
Capital Structure
MARFRIG AT A GLANCE 5
MARFRIG
3
M A R F R I G
ABOUT US
Top-ranked company in the industry in ESG global rankings
World's largest beef patties
producer
247,000 tons/year
Export leader of chilled meat in the USA with focus on the Asian market (Japan and South Korea)
Specialization in high added value products
Industrialized and plant-based
(Joint venture with ADM - PlantPlus)
2nd largest beef producer in the world
Consolidated slaughter capacity: More than 30,000 head/day
National Beef: The most
efficient with the highest margins among the American beef industry
South America Operations:
Largest number of plants certified for exports to China (13 units)
BRF
Investment in the 33.27% stake in BRF's Capital Stock
throughout 2021 and 2022
With the approval of the new Board of Directors of BRF S.A. nominated by Marfrig Global Foods S.A, as from April 1, 2022, Marfrig is the controlling
shareholder of BRF S.A.
Accordingly, the results of BRF will be consolidated into those of Marfrig as from 2Q22, in accordance with Technical Pronouncements CPC 15 (R1) -
4
Business Combination and CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated Statements.
M A R F R I G
C O M P A N Y D I A G N O S I S
HIGH EXPOSURE TO SOLID MARKETS - LTM 2Q23
Daily cattle
Cattle Volume
Net revenue
Breakdown by
Revenue per
EBITDAADJ
slaughter capacity
revenue source
currency
18%
22%
36%
44%
30,000 56%
59% 41%
43%
46%
71% 26%
38%
39%
3%
40%
18%
North America
North America
North America
Solid Markets
US$
North America
South America
South America
South America
Expanding Markets
R$
South America
BRF
Others
Others
BRF
R$ 138 bi
3.50 x
R$ 9.8 bi
Net Revenue
Proforma Net Debt /
ADJEBITDA
ADJEBITDA (ratio in R$)
5
