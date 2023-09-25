INSTITUTIONAL

PRESENTATION

2st QUARTER / 2023

SUMMARY

MARFRIG

1

OPERATION

2

Overview

North America

South America

OUR BRAND IS BLUE

3

OUR DREAM IS GREEN!

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 4

Highlights

Consolidated

Cash Generation

Capital Structure

MARFRIG AT A GLANCE 5

MARFRIG

3

M A R F R I G

ABOUT US

Top-ranked company in the industry in ESG global rankings

World's largest beef patties

producer

247,000 tons/year

Export leader of chilled meat in the USA with focus on the Asian market (Japan and South Korea)

Specialization in high added value products

Industrialized and plant-based

(Joint venture with ADM - PlantPlus)

2nd largest beef producer in the world

Consolidated slaughter capacity: More than 30,000 head/day

National Beef: The most

efficient with the highest margins among the American beef industry

South America Operations:

Largest number of plants certified for exports to China (13 units)

BRF

Investment in the 33.27% stake in BRF's Capital Stock

throughout 2021 and 2022

With the approval of the new Board of Directors of BRF S.A. nominated by Marfrig Global Foods S.A, as from April 1, 2022, Marfrig is the controlling

shareholder of BRF S.A.

Accordingly, the results of BRF will be consolidated into those of Marfrig as from 2Q22, in accordance with Technical Pronouncements CPC 15 (R1) -

4

Business Combination and CPC 36 (R3) - Consolidated Statements.

M A R F R I G

C O M P A N Y D I A G N O S I S

HIGH EXPOSURE TO SOLID MARKETS - LTM 2Q23

Daily cattle

Cattle Volume

Net revenue

Breakdown by

Revenue per

EBITDAADJ

slaughter capacity

revenue source

currency

18%

22%

36%

44%

30,000 56%

59% 41%

43%

46%

71% 26%

38%

39%

3%

40%

18%

North America

North America

North America

Solid Markets

US$

North America

South America

South America

South America

Expanding Markets

R$

South America

BRF

Others

Others

BRF

R$ 138 bi

3.50 x

R$ 9.8 bi

Net Revenue

Proforma Net Debt /

ADJEBITDA

ADJEBITDA (ratio in R$)

5

