Marfrig Global Foods S A : 1Q21 - Presentation

Consolidated Net Revenue of R$ 17.2 billion: + 27.7% vs 1Q20
Net revenue by currency: Dollar and other 93% | Reais 7%
Consolidated EBITDAadj of R$1.7 billion: +40% vs 1Q20
EBITDAadjMargin of 9.9%: + 85 bps vs 1Q20
Revenue & EBITDAadjby Operation: North America (73%|89%) and South America (27%|11%)
North America Operation: Revenue of US$2.3 billion and Margin EBITDAadj of 12.0%
South America Operation: Revenue of R$4.6 billion and Margin EBITDAadj of 4.6%
Consolidated Net Profit: R$279 million vs loss of R$137 million in 1Q20
FINANCIAL / OPERATIONAL
Operational Efficiency Program: Capture of R$ 80.8 million in 1Q21
Average Cost of Debt: 4.66% p.a. vs 5.70% p.a. in 4Q20
Average Debt Term: 5.1 years vs 3.5 years in 4Q20
Financial Leverage: 1.68x in dolar (vs 2.84x in 1Q20) | 1.76x in real (vs 3.56x in 1Q20)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS / OTHER
Dividends: Payment of R$ 0.20/share on April 30, 2021
Buyback Shares: Up to 9.5 million shares, or 2.8% of the outstanding shares as of 3/9/21
Sustainability: Advances Marfrig Verde+ Program in 1Q | Marfrig is the best rated globally in the sector
Plant Plus in 1Q21: Constitution of the executive's directors | Appointment of Mr. John Pinto for the position of CEO
Operational Results
North America Operation 1/2
Volume
(thousand tons)
Net Revenue
(US$ million)
Gross Profit
(US$ million)
EBITDAAdJ & Margin
(US$ milion)
+1.3%
508
502
83
79
+5.9%
2,315
2,185
294
287
14.6%
10.5%
8.0%
12.0%
419429
1Q20 1Q21
Exports Domestic Market
1,898 2,021
1Q20 1Q21
Exports Domestic Market
47.0%
337
229
1Q20
1Q21
Gross Margin
Gross Profit
+58.4%
277
175
1Q20
1Q21
Margin EBITDAaj
EBITDAaj
Sales volume was 1.3% higher than the volume of the previous year, with focus on the domestic market, which grew 2.0% compared to 1Q20.
The high availability of cattle (priced 4.8% lower than 1Q20) and the slaughter heavier animals contributed to the gain in the operation's gross margin.
EBITDAaj was US$ 277 million, an increase of 58.4% compared to 1Q20. It important that in the 1Q20 result there were no
additional expenses related to Covid.
North America Operation 2/2
USA - MARKET DATA
Kills
Cattle Prices
Domestic Price
Spread
(USDA F.I. Steer/Heifer Kill)
(USDA Comprehensive Cutout $/cwt)
(USDA KS Steer $/cwt)
(Cutout Ratio)
-1.0%
6,464
6,428
6,402
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
-4,8%
119
108
113
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
+4.2%
216
216
225
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
9.3%
1.82
2.00
1.99
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
The main driver of the performance was the strong demand for beef combined with wide availability of animals.
The average selling price in 1Q21 was 4.2% higher than in 1Q20, the result of the gradual normalization of the North American economy after the coronavirus pandemic, the strong vaccination process of the North American population and government incentives, which supported strong demand for beef.
The Cutout Ratio for 1Q21 was 1.99, the highest historical value for a first quarter (+ 9.3% vs 1Q20).
