MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/05
14.98 BRL   +2.11%
Marfrig Global Foods S A : 4Q20 - Presentation

03/08/2021 | 05:21pm EST
Earnings Conference Call 4Q20 & 2020

March 2021

2020 Highlights

OPERATIONAL

Consolidated Adj EBITDA

Revenue by Currency

R$ 9.6 billion: + 99.4% vs 19

Dollar: 90%

Mg. EBITDAAJ 14.2%: + 457 pbs vs 19

Real: 7%

South America

Consolidated Net Profit

EBITDAAdJ R$ 2.1 bi : +106% vs 19

Mg. EBITDAAdJ 15.2 % : + 416 pbs vs 19 Mg. EBITDAAdJ 11.1 % : + 435 pbs vs 19

R$ 3.3 billion: +1,414% vs 19

Financial Leverage

In dollar 1.60 x In real 1.57 x

Average Debt Term Pro Forma*: 5.43 years

SUBSEQUENT

EVENTS / OTHER

Liability Management

Liability Management

Issue - Bond 2031

US$ 1.5 billion / 3.95% a.a.

Savings in financial expenses of US$ 60m / year over the next 4 years

Repurchase - Bonds 2024 & 2025

US$ 750 million / 7.00 % p.a. US$ 1 billion / 6.875 % p.a.

Reduction of US$ 250 million in Gross Debt

* After Liability Management

Operational Results

3

North America - 4Q20

Volume

Net Revenue

Gross Profit

EBITDAAdJ & Margin

(thousand tons)

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

(US$ milions)

14.6%

15.9%

502

516

2,339

2,342

12.4%

13.1%

79

76

423

440

4Q19

4Q20

284

287

2,055

2,055

4Q19

343

373

290

307

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20

ExportsDomestic Market

ExportsDomestic Market

Gross MarginGross Profit

Margin EBITDAajEBITDAaj

  • The sales volume was 2.8% higher than the volume of the previous year, highlighted on the volume for the domestic market, which grew 4.0% compared to 4Q19.

  • The high availability of cattle (at a lower price) and the slaughter of more fat animals contributed to the gain in the operation's gross margin.

  • EBITDAaj was US$ 307 million, an increase of 5.9% compared to 4Q19, a significant result if we consider that in 4Q20 there were additional expenses related to Covid and that the same period in 2019 was benefited by the incident at the Tyson plant.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
