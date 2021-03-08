Marfrig Global Foods S A : 4Q20 - Presentation

Earnings Conference Call 4Q20 & 2020
March 2021
2020 Highlights
Consolidated Adj EBITDA
Revenue by Currency
R$ 9.6 billion: + 99.4% vs 19
Dollar: 90%
Mg. EBITDAAJ 14.2%: + 457 pbs vs 19
Real: 7%
South America
Consolidated Net Profit
EBITDAAdJ R$ 2.1 bi : +106% vs 19
Mg. EBITDAAdJ 15.2 % : + 416 pbs vs 19 Mg. EBITDAAdJ 11.1 % : + 435 pbs vs 19
R$ 3.3 billion: +1,414% vs 19
Financial Leverage
In dollar 1.60 x In real 1.57 x
Average Debt Term Pro Forma*: 5.43 years
SUBSEQUENT
EVENTS / OTHER
Liability Management
Liability Management
Issue - Bond 2031
US$ 1.5 billion / 3.95% a.a.
Savings in financial expenses of US$ 60m / year over the next 4 years
Repurchase - Bonds 2024 & 2025
US$ 750 million / 7.00 % p.a. US$ 1 billion / 6.875 % p.a.
Reduction of US$ 250 million in Gross Debt
* After Liability Management
Operational Results
3
North America - 4Q20
Volume
Net Revenue
Gross Profit
EBITDAAdJ & Margin
(thousand tons)
(US$ million)
(US$ million)
(US$ milions)
14.6%
15.9%
502
516
2,339
2,342
12.4%
13.1%
4Q20
343
373
290
307
4Q20
4Q19
4Q20
4Q19
4Q20
ExportsDomestic Market
ExportsDomestic Market
Gross MarginGross Profit
Margin EBITDAajEBITDAaj
-
❑ The sales volume was 2.8% higher than the volume of the previous year, highlighted on the volume for the domestic market, which grew 4.0% compared to 4Q19.
-
❑ The high availability of cattle (at a lower price) and the slaughter of more fat animals contributed to the gain in the operation's gross margin.
-
❑ EBITDAaj was US$ 307 million, an increase of 5.9% compared to 4Q19, a significant result if we consider that in 4Q20 there were additional expenses related to Covid and that the same period in 2019 was benefited by the incident at the Tyson plant.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:20:10 UTC.