MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/08
18.13 BRL   +1.68%
05:56pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Final Statement of Voting
PU
05:50pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Bylaws 2021
PU
04/07MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : AESM - Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map
PU
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Final Statement of Voting

04/08/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

Final Statement of Voting

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on April 08, 2021

São Paulo, April 08, 2021 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480"), and Instruction 561 dated April 7, 2015 ("ICVM 561"), both issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, announces to the general public and the market the final voting statement on the consolidation of voting instructions and the votes cast in person on each item on the agenda submitted to shareholders of the Company for deliberation and voting at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on April 08, 2021. The consolidated summary statement is available in the attached worksheet.

Tang David

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

APPENDIX

Final Statement of Vote

DECISIONS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Decision

Description of Decision

Vote Cast

Number of

% of

Shares

total

Shares

Receiving the management's annual report;

reviewing and judging the financial statements

1

as

of and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Approve

Against

Abstain

437.864.906,00 63,25%

75.000,00 0,01%

13.177.093,00 1,90%

Election of the board of directors by single

Approve

385.341.258,00

55,66%

group of candidates. Nomination of all

members on the slate - Controlling

Against

55.795.709,00

8,06%

Shareholder - Chapa Controlador - Chapa

2

indicada pelo Controlador.

Abstain

3.040.032,00

0,44%

3

Election of the fiscal board by single group of

Approve

354.313.770

51,18%

candidates. Nomination of all members on the

Slate

Against

1.136.909,00

0,16%

Abstain

95.629.420

13,81%

4

Separate election of the fiscal council -

Approve

104.795.629,00

15,14%

Common shares. Indication of candidates to

the fiscal council by minority shareholders

Against

0

0,0%

holding shares with voting rights (the

shareholder must fill in this field if he left the

Abstain

2.274.500,00

0,33%

general election field blank)

5

Setting the aggregate compensation of

379.978.646

54,89%

directors, officers and fiscal council members

Approve

for 2021.

Against

70.919.983

10,24%

Abstain

218.370

0,03%

6

To resolve on the allocation of net income and

Approve

451.008.018

65,15%

the distribution of dividends.

Against

0

0,0%

Abstain

108.981

0,02%

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

DECISIONS OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Decision

Description of Decision

Vote

Number of

% of

Cast

Shares

total

Shares

Promote the update of the monetary expression

Approve

458.050.122

66,16%

of the share capital and the number of shares

issued by the Company in the article 5 of the

Bylaws, in accordance with capital increase

1

resolutions, within the authorized capital limit,

Against

4.647.200,00

0,67%

carried out by the Board of Directors at

meetings held on June 27, July 25, August 25

and September 23, 2016, January 26, 2017 and

Abstain

0

0,0%

December 17, 2019.

Amend the head provision of article 6 of the

Approve

425.321.116

61,44%

Bylaws to increase the authorized capital limit

from six hundred and thirty million

2

(630,000,000) common shares, to one billion,

Against

37.376.206

5,40%

two hundred and sixty million (1,260,000,000)

common shares, and this is the amount that the

Company is authorized, by resolution of the

Abstain

0

0,0%

Board of Directors, to increase its share capital,

regardless of the amendment to the Bylaws.

Resolve on the change of the number of

Approve

429.410.758

62,03%

members to comprise the Board of Directors, in

3

accordance with the statutory minimum

provided in the Brazilian Corporate Law, which

Against

33.286.564

4,81%

will be increased from five (5) to three (3), with

the amendment to the head provision of article

Abstain

0

0,0%

16 of the Bylaws.

Resolve on the inclusion of an additional form

Approve

462.697.322

66,84%

to represent the Company, which may also be

represented by two officers, jointly, one of them

being the Chief Executive Officer or the General

4

Against

0

0,0%

Counsel, necessarily in conjunction with the

Financial Administrative Officer or another

Abstain

0

0,0%

Officer without a specific designation, with

inclusion of item ii and amendments of the items

iii and iv of article 26 of the Bylaws.

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Decision

Description of Decision

Vote Cast

Number

of

% of total

Shares

Shares

Adjust the Company's Bylaws to B3's Novo

Approve

460.284.126

66,49%

Mercado Regulation, through: Amending the

articles: Article 3º, Paragraph 2º, Article 12

with the exclusion of item x; Article 13,

paragraph 1, paragraph 2, paragraph 4º

inclusion of new paragraphs 5 and 6; article

1.854.400

0,27%

5

16 paragraph 2, paragraph 3 and paragraph

Against

4; article 19, items iii, xxiii and xxiv; article 27

paragraph 2 and inclusion of the new

Abstain

0

0,0%

paragraph 3; article 28, head provision,

inclusion of paragraph 2, paragraph 3 and

inclusion of the new item vii of paragraph 4;

head provision of article 31; head provision of

article 32; and Article 43 (new article 33).

Exclusion of current articles 33, 34, 35, 36,

Approve

460.842.922

66,57%

37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 and 46 for adaptation to

6

Against

1.854.400,00

0,27%

the Novo Mercado Regulation and

convergence to the procedures provided for

Abstain

0

0,0%

the ICVM 361.

Make wording adjustments with the

Approve

462.697.322

66,84%

amendment of head provision of article 1 to

clarify that the Company is a corporation with

Against

0

0,0%

7

authorized capital and governed by the

applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Abstain

0

0,0%

Adjustments

to

sections,

chapters,

renumbering articles, paragraphs, items and

cross-references will be made when

applicable.

8

Resolve on the Reinstatement of the Bylaws

Approve

462.622.322

66,83%

to include the changes mentioned above.

Against

75.000,00

0,01%

Abstain

0

0,0%

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
