Marfrig Global Foods S A : Final Statement of Voting
04/08/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40
(B3: MRFG3)
Final Statement of Voting
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on April 08, 2021
São Paulo, April 08, 2021 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480"), and Instruction 561 dated April 7, 2015 ("ICVM 561"), both issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, announces to the general public and the market the final voting statement on the consolidation of voting instructions and the votes cast in person on each item on the agenda submitted to shareholders of the Company for deliberation and voting at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on April 08, 2021. The consolidated summary statement is available in the attached worksheet.
Tang David
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
APPENDIX
Final Statement of Vote
DECISIONS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Decision
Description of Decision
Vote Cast
Number of
% of
Shares
total
Shares
Receiving the management's annual report;
reviewing and judging the financial statements
1
as
of and for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Approve
Against
Abstain
437.864.906,00 63,25%
75.000,00 0,01%
13.177.093,00 1,90%
Election of the board of directors by single
Approve
385.341.258,00
55,66%
group of candidates. Nomination of all
members on the slate - Controlling
Against
55.795.709,00
8,06%
Shareholder - Chapa Controlador - Chapa
2
indicada pelo Controlador.
Abstain
3.040.032,00
0,44%
3
Election of the fiscal board by single group of
Approve
354.313.770
51,18%
candidates. Nomination of all members on the
Slate
Against
1.136.909,00
0,16%
Abstain
95.629.420
13,81%
4
Separate election of the fiscal council -
Approve
104.795.629,00
15,14%
Common shares. Indication of candidates to
the fiscal council by minority shareholders
Against
0
0,0%
holding shares with voting rights (the
shareholder must fill in this field if he left the
Abstain
2.274.500,00
0,33%
general election field blank)
5
Setting the aggregate compensation of
379.978.646
54,89%
directors, officers and fiscal council members
Approve
for 2021.
Against
70.919.983
10,24%
Abstain
218.370
0,03%
6
To resolve on the allocation of net income and
Approve
451.008.018
65,15%
the distribution of dividends.
Against
0
0,0%
Abstain
108.981
0,02%
DECISIONS OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Decision
Description of Decision
Vote
Number of
% of
Cast
Shares
total
Shares
Promote the update of the monetary expression
Approve
458.050.122
66,16%
of the share capital and the number of shares
issued by the Company in the article 5 of the
Bylaws, in accordance with capital increase
1
resolutions, within the authorized capital limit,
Against
4.647.200,00
0,67%
carried out by the Board of Directors at
meetings held on June 27, July 25, August 25
and September 23, 2016, January 26, 2017 and
Abstain
0
0,0%
December 17, 2019.
Amend the head provision of article 6 of the
Approve
425.321.116
61,44%
Bylaws to increase the authorized capital limit
from six hundred and thirty million
2
(630,000,000) common shares, to one billion,
Against
37.376.206
5,40%
two hundred and sixty million (1,260,000,000)
common shares, and this is the amount that the
Company is authorized, by resolution of the
Abstain
0
0,0%
Board of Directors, to increase its share capital,
regardless of the amendment to the Bylaws.
Resolve on the change of the number of
Approve
429.410.758
62,03%
members to comprise the Board of Directors, in
3
accordance with the statutory minimum
provided in the Brazilian Corporate Law, which
Against
33.286.564
4,81%
will be increased from five (5) to three (3), with
the amendment to the head provision of article
Abstain
0
0,0%
16 of the Bylaws.
Resolve on the inclusion of an additional form
Approve
462.697.322
66,84%
to represent the Company, which may also be
represented by two officers, jointly, one of them
being the Chief Executive Officer or the General
4
Against
0
0,0%
Counsel, necessarily in conjunction with the
Financial Administrative Officer or another
Abstain
0
0,0%
Officer without a specific designation, with
inclusion of item ii and amendments of the items
iii and iv of article 26 of the Bylaws.
Decision
Description of Decision
Vote Cast
Number
of
% of total
Shares
Shares
Adjust the Company's Bylaws to B3's Novo
Approve
460.284.126
66,49%
Mercado Regulation, through: Amending the
articles: Article 3º, Paragraph 2º, Article 12
with the exclusion of item x; Article 13,
paragraph 1, paragraph 2, paragraph 4º
inclusion of new paragraphs 5 and 6; article
1.854.400
0,27%
5
16 paragraph 2, paragraph 3 and paragraph
Against
4; article 19, items iii, xxiii and xxiv; article 27
