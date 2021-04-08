Marfrig Global Foods S A : Final Statement of Voting

Decision Description of Decision Vote Cast Number of % of total

Shares Shares

Adjust the Company's Bylaws to B3's Novo Approve 460.284.126 66,49%

Mercado Regulation, through: Amending the

articles: Article 3º, Paragraph 2º, Article 12

with the exclusion of item x; Article 13,

paragraph 1, paragraph 2, paragraph 4º

inclusion of new paragraphs 5 and 6; article

1.854.400 0,27%

5 16 paragraph 2, paragraph 3 and paragraph Against

4; article 19, items iii, xxiii and xxiv; article 27

paragraph 2 and inclusion of the new

Abstain 0 0,0%

paragraph 3; article 28, head provision,

inclusion of paragraph 2, paragraph 3 and

inclusion of the new item vii of paragraph 4;

head provision of article 31; head provision of

article 32; and Article 43 (new article 33).

Exclusion of current articles 33, 34, 35, 36, Approve 460.842.922 66,57%

37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 and 46 for adaptation to

6 Against 1.854.400,00 0,27%

the Novo Mercado Regulation and

convergence to the procedures provided for

Abstain 0 0,0%

the ICVM 361.

Make wording adjustments with the Approve 462.697.322 66,84%

amendment of head provision of article 1 to

clarify that the Company is a corporation with

Against 0 0,0%

7 authorized capital and governed by the

applicable legal and regulatory provisions. Abstain 0 0,0%

Adjustments to sections, chapters,

renumbering articles, paragraphs, items and

cross-references will be made when

applicable.

8 Resolve on the Reinstatement of the Bylaws Approve 462.622.322 66,83%

to include the changes mentioned above.

Against 75.000,00 0,01%