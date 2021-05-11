Marfrig Global Foods S A : Financial Statements - ITR & DFP 1Q21
Earnings Release | 1Q21
São Paulo, May 11, 2021 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. - Marfrig (B3 Novo Mercado: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRTTY) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21). Except where stated otherwise, the following operating and financial information is presented in nominal Brazilian real, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and should be read together with the financial statements and the respective notes for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM).
Consolidated 1Q21 Highlights
Net Revenue of R$17.2 billion (+27.7% vs. 1Q20)
Adj. EBITDA of R$1.7 billion (+39.7% vs. 1Q20)
Adj. EBITDA Margin of 9.9% (+80 bps vs. 1Q20)
Net Income of R$279 million (vs. R$137 million loss in 1Q20)
Operating Highlights
NORTH AMERICA OPERATION
Net Revenue of US$2.3 billion (+5.9% vs. 1Q20)
Adj. EBITDA of US$277 million (+58.4% vs. 1Q20)
Adj. EBITDA Margin of 12.0% (+400 bps vs. 1Q20)
SOUTH AMERICA OPERATION
Net Revenue of R$4.6 billion (+21.4% vs. 1Q20)
Adj. EBITDA of R$211 million (-54.6% vs. 1Q20)
Adj. EBITDA Margin of 4.6% (-770 bps vs. 1Q20)
Financial Highlights
After conclusion ofLiability Management operation:
Average Debt Cost of 4.66% p.a. (vs. 5.70% in 4Q20)
Average Payment Term of 5.1 years (vs. 3.5 years in 4Q20)
Financial leverage (Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA LTM) of 1.76x in Brazilian real and 1.68x in U.S. dollar
Other Highlights
Further Processing: Segment accounted for around 16% of the South
America Operation's Net Revenue in 1Q21, compared to 11% in 1Q20.
Operating Efficiency Program: Capture of R$80.8 million in 1Q21.
Dividends: Approved by ESM on April 8 and payment of R$0.20/share on April 30, 2021.
Share Repurchase Program: Up to 9.5 million shares, or 2.8% of free-float shares as of March 9, 2021.
Sustainability: Advanced in the Marfrig Verde+ Program 1°Q | Marfrig is the world's highest rated company in the industry.
PlantPlus Foods: Creation of senior management team and appointment of John Pinto as CEO in March 2021.
1
Earnings Release | 1Q21
Message from Management
The effects of the new coronavirus pandemic persisted during the first quarter of 2021 in different stages around the world and affected the beef industry in different ways.
In the United States, the accelerated vaccine rollout and robust economic relief package kept domestic demand for beef protein at high levels. The slaughtering volume in the quarter of 6.4 million heads remained practically stable in relation to the same period of 2020. On the other hand, the cattle cost (USDA KS Steer $/cwt price reference) fell 4.8% compared to 1Q20, which supported an increase in industry profitability to record levels for a first quarter.
In South America, the first three months of the year registered the highest number of cases, with physical distancing measures intensified in various Brazilian states, as well as in Argentina and Uruguay, which led to the temporary closure of commerce, bars and restaurants in some regions.
In Brazil, with domestic demand still recovering, exports continued to drive profitability in the protein industry. And despite the strong demand from export markets, processing volume fell significantly from the same period of 2020. The combination of raw material shortages, higher costs and weak domestic demand led Brazilian meatpackers to reduce by over 45% their production this year, according to a survey of idle capacity conducted by Scot Consultoria.
However, the economic slowdown did not influence the raw material price (CEPEA arroba price in São Paulo), which moved in the opposite direction of processing volume to increase by over 53% in relation to 1Q20.
In Argentina, according to the Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA), in the first three months of 2021, a similar movement was observed, with processing volume down 3.9% in relation to 1Q20 and the cattle cost up 21.3%.
Uruguay, however, is experiencing a scenario different from that of its South American counterparts. According to data from the National Meat Institute (Inac), in the first quarter of 2021, processing volume increased 30% on the prior-year quarter (587k head in 1Q21 vs. 453k in 1Q20). The trend indicates a rebuilding of the cattle herd over recent years and that the supply of finished cattle will increase over the coming years.
In this scenario, Marfrig's geographical diversification strategy, combined with its strategy to grow via higher-value further- processed products and the successful execution of its operating efficiency plan at its South America units, proved successful and supported increases of 28% in net revenue (R$17.2 billion vs. R$13.5 billion in 1Q20) and of over 39% in Adj. EBITDA (R$1.7 billion vs. R$1.2 billion in 1Q20).
We will continue to focus on creating value for all shareholders, always operating on a sustainable way, on creating value for all cattle chain, on our local communities and, especially, on all Marfrig clients and partners.
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos
Chairman of the Board
2
Earnings Release | 1Q21
Consolidated Key Indicators
R$ Millions
1Q21
1Q20
Var. %
4Q20
Var. %
LTM1T21
LTM1T20
Var. %
Net Revenue
17.236
13.502
27,7%
18.266
-5,6%
71.216
52.705
35,1%
North America
12.663
9.736
30,1%
12.655
0,1%
51.836
37.116
39,7%
South America
4.573
3.766
21,4%
5.613
-18,5%
19.380
15.589
24,3%
Adj. EBITDA
1.708
1.223
39,7%
2.108
-19,0%
10.081
5.451
85,0%
North America
1.523
812
87,5%
1.652
-7,8%
8.382
4.228
98,3%
South America
211
464
-54,6%
483
-56,4%
1.812
1.363
33,0%
Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)
9,9%
9,1%
85 bps
11,5%
-163 bps
14,2%
10,3%
381 bps
North America
12,0%
8,3%
368 bps
13,1%
-103 bps
16,2%
11,4%
478 bps
South America
4,6%
12,3%
-772 bps
8,6%
-400 bps
9,3%
8,7%
61 bps
Net Profit
279
(137)
416
1.171
-76,1%
3.439
100
3.343,7%
Net Debt (in R$)
17.747
19.385
-8,5%
15.053
17,9%
17.747
19.385
-8,5%
Net Debt | LTM EBITDA (R$)
1,76 x
3,56 x
-50,5%
1,57 x
12,2%
1,76 x
3,56 x
-50,5%
Net Debt | LTM EBITDA (US$)
1,69 x
2,84 x
-40,4%
1,60 x
5,4%
1,69 x
2,84 x
-40,4%
Average Cost of Debt (% a.a)
4,66%
5,81%
-115 bps
5,70%
-103 bps
4,66%
5,81%
-115 bps
Average Debt Term (years)
5,05
4,04
24,9%
3,48
45,2%
5,05
4,04
24,9%
* Calculation of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA considers the amounts related to Corporate, in accordance with Appendix I.
Consolidated Summary
Net Revenue
3
Earnings Release | 1Q21
Result by Business Unit
North America Operation
Volume (thousand tons)
1Q21
1Q20
Var. %
4Q20
Var. %
LTM1Q21
LTM1Q20
Var. %
Total Volume
508
502
1,3%
516
-1,5%
1.988
1.977
0,6%
Domestic Market
429
419
2,3%
440
-2,5%
1.688
1.669
1,1%
Exports
79
83
-4,2%
76
4,0%
300
308
-2,5%
US$ Millions
1Q21
1Q20
Var. %
4Q20
Var. %
LTM1Q21
LTM1Q20
Var. %
Net Revenue
2.315
2.185
5,9%
2.342
-1,2%
9.572
9.020
6,1%
Domestic Market
2.021
1.898
6,5%
2.055
-1,7%
8.499
7.868
8,0%
Exports
294
287
2,4%
287
2,4%
1.073
1.152
-6,8%
COGS
(1.978)
(1.956)
1,1%
(1.969)
0,4%
(7.799)
(7.785)
0,2%
Gross Profit
337
229
47,0%
373
-9,6%
1.773
1.235
43,6%
Gross Margin (%)
14,6%
10,5%
407 bps
15,9%
(136)
18,5%
13,7%
483 bps
Adj. EBITDA
277
175
58,4%
307
-9,7%
1.541
1.026
50%
Margin (%)
12,0%
8,0%
400 bps
13,1%
-114 bps
16,1%
11,4%
472 bps
Net Revenue and Volume
In 1Q21, total sales volume at the North America Operation came to 508k tons (+1.3% from 1Q20), of which 429k tons (or 84% of total volume) were sold in the domestic market.
The net revenue of the North America Operation set a new a record for the period, of US$2,315 million, representing an increase of 5.9% compared to 1Q20. In Brazilian real, net revenue was R$12,663 million, 30.1% higher than in 1Q20.
The average sales price in the domestic market was 4.1% higher than in 1Q20, while the average sales price in the export market rose 6.8%.
4
Earnings Release | 1Q21
Cost of Goods Sold
In 1Q21, cost of goods sold was US$1,978 million, 1.1% higher than in 1Q20, explained by the higher sales volume, with this factor partially offset by the lower cattle price.
The average price of the reference used for cattle purchases (USDA KS Steer1) was US$113.07/cwt, down 4.8% from 1Q20, reflecting the high cattle supply scenario in the country, which was further leveraged by the stock of animals not slaughtered during the first half of 2020.
Gross Profit & Gross Margin
Gross profit was R$337 million in 1Q21, advancing 47.0% compared to 1Q20. In Brazilian real, gross profit was R$1,850 million, 75.3% higher than the profit reported in the same quarter of 2020.
The figure is a record high for the period, which is explained by the strong demand for beef products in the United States combined with the high cattle supply.
In 1Q21, the average sales price indicator (USDA Comprehensive) stood at US$224.66/cwt, 4.2% higher than in 1Q20. Another highlight in the quarter was the credits from subproducts, such as leather and other products, which increased 8.5% to US$9.62/cwt.
In 1Q21, the gross margin in 1Q21 was 14.6%, up 407 bps from a year earlier.
Adj. EBITDA & Adj. EBITDA Margin
In 1Q21, Adj. EBITDA was US$277 million, up 58.4% from 1Q20. Adj. EBITDA margin in the quarter was 12.0%, expanding 400 bps from 8.0% a year earlier.
In Brazilian real, Adj. EBITDA was R$1,523 million, growing 87.5% compared to 1Q20.
1 "USDA KS Steer": referência de preço de gado no estado do Kansas, Estados Unidos.
A "hundredweight", abreviado Cwt, é uma unidade de medida para peso usada em certos contratos comerciais de "commodities". Na América do Norte, a "hundredweight" é igual a 100 libras
5
