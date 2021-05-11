Log in
    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/07
19.54 BRL   +1.72%
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Financial Statements - ITR & DFP 1Q21

05/11/2021
Earnings Release | 1Q21

São Paulo, May 11, 2021 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. - Marfrig (B3 Novo Mercado: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRTTY) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21). Except where stated otherwise, the following operating and financial information is presented in nominal Brazilian real, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and should be read together with the financial statements and the respective notes for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM).

Base Date: May 10, 2021

Market Cap:

R$ 14.4 billion

Stock Price:

MRFG3 R$ 20,22

Shares Issued:

711,369,913 shares

Conference Call in English Wednesday - May 12, 2021 Hour: 10 a.m. (NY-US)

Dial-in:

TF: +1 844 204 8942

DI: +1 412 717 9627

Code: Marfrig www.marfrig.com.br|ri

IR Contacts

  • Eduardo Puzziello
  • Stephan Szolimowski
  • Vinícius Saldanha

+55 (11) 3792-8907ri@marfrig.com.br

Consolidated 1Q21 Highlights

  • Net Revenue of R$17.2 billion (+27.7% vs. 1Q20)
  • Adj. EBITDA of R$1.7 billion (+39.7% vs. 1Q20)
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin of 9.9% (+80 bps vs. 1Q20)
  • Net Income of R$279 million (vs. R$137 million loss in 1Q20)

Operating Highlights

NORTH AMERICA OPERATION

  • Net Revenue of US$2.3 billion (+5.9% vs. 1Q20)
  • Adj. EBITDA of US$277 million (+58.4% vs. 1Q20)
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin of 12.0% (+400 bps vs. 1Q20)

SOUTH AMERICA OPERATION

  • Net Revenue of R$4.6 billion (+21.4% vs. 1Q20)
  • Adj. EBITDA of R$211 million (-54.6% vs. 1Q20)
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin of 4.6% (-770 bps vs. 1Q20)

Financial Highlights

  • After conclusion of Liability Management operation:
    • Average Debt Cost of 4.66% p.a. (vs. 5.70% in 4Q20)
    • Average Payment Term of 5.1 years (vs. 3.5 years in 4Q20)
  • Financial leverage (Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA LTM) of 1.76x in Brazilian real and 1.68x in U.S. dollar

Other Highlights

  • Further Processing: Segment accounted for around 16% of the South
    America Operation's Net Revenue in 1Q21, compared to 11% in 1Q20.
  • Operating Efficiency Program: Capture of R$80.8 million in 1Q21.
  • Dividends: Approved by ESM on April 8 and payment of R$0.20/share on April 30, 2021.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Up to 9.5 million shares, or 2.8% of free-float shares as of March 9, 2021.
  • Sustainability: Advanced in the Marfrig Verde+ Program 1°Q | Marfrig is the world's highest rated company in the industry.
  • PlantPlus Foods: Creation of senior management team and appointment of John Pinto as CEO in March 2021.

1

Earnings Release | 1Q21

Message from Management

The effects of the new coronavirus pandemic persisted during the first quarter of 2021 in different stages around the world and affected the beef industry in different ways.

In the United States, the accelerated vaccine rollout and robust economic relief package kept domestic demand for beef protein at high levels. The slaughtering volume in the quarter of 6.4 million heads remained practically stable in relation to the same period of 2020. On the other hand, the cattle cost (USDA KS Steer $/cwt price reference) fell 4.8% compared to 1Q20, which supported an increase in industry profitability to record levels for a first quarter.

In South America, the first three months of the year registered the highest number of cases, with physical distancing measures intensified in various Brazilian states, as well as in Argentina and Uruguay, which led to the temporary closure of commerce, bars and restaurants in some regions.

In Brazil, with domestic demand still recovering, exports continued to drive profitability in the protein industry. And despite the strong demand from export markets, processing volume fell significantly from the same period of 2020. The combination of raw material shortages, higher costs and weak domestic demand led Brazilian meatpackers to reduce by over 45% their production this year, according to a survey of idle capacity conducted by Scot Consultoria.

However, the economic slowdown did not influence the raw material price (CEPEA arroba price in São Paulo), which moved in the opposite direction of processing volume to increase by over 53% in relation to 1Q20.

In Argentina, according to the Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA), in the first three months of 2021, a similar movement was observed, with processing volume down 3.9% in relation to 1Q20 and the cattle cost up 21.3%.

Uruguay, however, is experiencing a scenario different from that of its South American counterparts. According to data from the National Meat Institute (Inac), in the first quarter of 2021, processing volume increased 30% on the prior-year quarter (587k head in 1Q21 vs. 453k in 1Q20). The trend indicates a rebuilding of the cattle herd over recent years and that the supply of finished cattle will increase over the coming years.

In this scenario, Marfrig's geographical diversification strategy, combined with its strategy to grow via higher-value further- processed products and the successful execution of its operating efficiency plan at its South America units, proved successful and supported increases of 28% in net revenue (R$17.2 billion vs. R$13.5 billion in 1Q20) and of over 39% in Adj. EBITDA (R$1.7 billion vs. R$1.2 billion in 1Q20).

We will continue to focus on creating value for all shareholders, always operating on a sustainable way, on creating value for all cattle chain, on our local communities and, especially, on all Marfrig clients and partners.

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos

Chairman of the Board

2

Earnings Release | 1Q21

Consolidated Key Indicators

R$ Millions

1Q21

1Q20

Var. %

4Q20

Var. %

LTM1T21

LTM1T20

Var. %

Net Revenue

17.236

13.502

27,7%

18.266

-5,6%

71.216

52.705

35,1%

North America

12.663

9.736

30,1%

12.655

0,1%

51.836

37.116

39,7%

South America

4.573

3.766

21,4%

5.613

-18,5%

19.380

15.589

24,3%

Adj. EBITDA

1.708

1.223

39,7%

2.108

-19,0%

10.081

5.451

85,0%

North America

1.523

812

87,5%

1.652

-7,8%

8.382

4.228

98,3%

South America

211

464

-54,6%

483

-56,4%

1.812

1.363

33,0%

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

9,9%

9,1%

85 bps

11,5%

-163 bps

14,2%

10,3%

381 bps

North America

12,0%

8,3%

368 bps

13,1%

-103 bps

16,2%

11,4%

478 bps

South America

4,6%

12,3%

-772 bps

8,6%

-400 bps

9,3%

8,7%

61 bps

Net Profit

279

(137)

416

1.171

-76,1%

3.439

100

3.343,7%

Net Debt (in R$)

17.747

19.385

-8,5%

15.053

17,9%

17.747

19.385

-8,5%

Net Debt | LTM EBITDA (R$)

1,76 x

3,56 x

-50,5%

1,57 x

12,2%

1,76 x

3,56 x

-50,5%

Net Debt | LTM EBITDA (US$)

1,69 x

2,84 x

-40,4%

1,60 x

5,4%

1,69 x

2,84 x

-40,4%

Average Cost of Debt (% a.a)

4,66%

5,81%

-115 bps

5,70%

-103 bps

4,66%

5,81%

-115 bps

Average Debt Term (years)

5,05

4,04

24,9%

3,48

45,2%

5,05

4,04

24,9%

* Calculation of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA considers the amounts related to Corporate, in accordance with Appendix I.

Consolidated Summary

Net Revenue

3

Earnings Release | 1Q21

Result by Business Unit

North America Operation

Volume (thousand tons)

1Q21

1Q20

Var. %

4Q20

Var. %

LTM1Q21

LTM1Q20

Var. %

Total Volume

508

502

1,3%

516

-1,5%

1.988

1.977

0,6%

Domestic Market

429

419

2,3%

440

-2,5%

1.688

1.669

1,1%

Exports

79

83

-4,2%

76

4,0%

300

308

-2,5%

US$ Millions

1Q21

1Q20

Var. %

4Q20

Var. %

LTM1Q21

LTM1Q20

Var. %

Net Revenue

2.315

2.185

5,9%

2.342

-1,2%

9.572

9.020

6,1%

Domestic Market

2.021

1.898

6,5%

2.055

-1,7%

8.499

7.868

8,0%

Exports

294

287

2,4%

287

2,4%

1.073

1.152

-6,8%

COGS

(1.978)

(1.956)

1,1%

(1.969)

0,4%

(7.799)

(7.785)

0,2%

Gross Profit

337

229

47,0%

373

-9,6%

1.773

1.235

43,6%

Gross Margin (%)

14,6%

10,5%

407 bps

15,9%

(136)

18,5%

13,7%

483 bps

Adj. EBITDA

277

175

58,4%

307

-9,7%

1.541

1.026

50%

Margin (%)

12,0%

8,0%

400 bps

13,1%

-114 bps

16,1%

11,4%

472 bps

Net Revenue and Volume

In 1Q21, total sales volume at the North America Operation came to 508k tons (+1.3% from 1Q20), of which 429k tons (or 84% of total volume) were sold in the domestic market.

The net revenue of the North America Operation set a new a record for the period, of US$2,315 million, representing an increase of 5.9% compared to 1Q20. In Brazilian real, net revenue was R$12,663 million, 30.1% higher than in 1Q20.

The average sales price in the domestic market was 4.1% higher than in 1Q20, while the average sales price in the export market rose 6.8%.

4

Earnings Release | 1Q21

Cost of Goods Sold

In 1Q21, cost of goods sold was US$1,978 million, 1.1% higher than in 1Q20, explained by the higher sales volume, with this factor partially offset by the lower cattle price.

The average price of the reference used for cattle purchases (USDA KS Steer1) was US$113.07/cwt, down 4.8% from 1Q20, reflecting the high cattle supply scenario in the country, which was further leveraged by the stock of animals not slaughtered during the first half of 2020.

Gross Profit & Gross Margin

Gross profit was R$337 million in 1Q21, advancing 47.0% compared to 1Q20. In Brazilian real, gross profit was R$1,850 million, 75.3% higher than the profit reported in the same quarter of 2020.

The figure is a record high for the period, which is explained by the strong demand for beef products in the United States combined with the high cattle supply.

In 1Q21, the average sales price indicator (USDA Comprehensive) stood at US$224.66/cwt, 4.2% higher than in 1Q20. Another highlight in the quarter was the credits from subproducts, such as leather and other products, which increased 8.5% to US$9.62/cwt.

In 1Q21, the gross margin in 1Q21 was 14.6%, up 407 bps from a year earlier.

Adj. EBITDA & Adj. EBITDA Margin

In 1Q21, Adj. EBITDA was US$277 million, up 58.4% from 1Q20. Adj. EBITDA margin in the quarter was 12.0%, expanding 400 bps from 8.0% a year earlier.

In Brazilian real, Adj. EBITDA was R$1,523 million, growing 87.5% compared to 1Q20.

1 "USDA KS Steer": referência de preço de gado no estado do Kansas, Estados Unidos.

A "hundredweight", abreviado Cwt, é uma unidade de medida para peso usada em certos contratos comerciais de "commodities". Na América do Norte, a "hundredweight" é igual a 100 libras

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69 165 M 13 235 M 13 235 M
Net income 2021 2 106 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 13 409 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 13 991 M 2 684 M 2 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 32 010
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,58 BRL
Last Close Price 20,22 BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
David Tang Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Antônio dos Santos Maciel Neto Independent Director
Herculano Aníbal Alves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.34.67%2 676
TYSON FOODS, INC.22.32%28 748
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.06%25 695
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-23.75%18 694
JBS S.A.31.78%15 150
WH GROUP LIMITED5.69%13 008