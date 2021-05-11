Marfrig Global Foods S A : Financial Statements - ITR & DFP 1Q21

Message from Management

The effects of the new coronavirus pandemic persisted during the first quarter of 2021 in different stages around the world and affected the beef industry in different ways.

In the United States, the accelerated vaccine rollout and robust economic relief package kept domestic demand for beef protein at high levels. The slaughtering volume in the quarter of 6.4 million heads remained practically stable in relation to the same period of 2020. On the other hand, the cattle cost (USDA KS Steer $/cwt price reference) fell 4.8% compared to 1Q20, which supported an increase in industry profitability to record levels for a first quarter.

In South America, the first three months of the year registered the highest number of cases, with physical distancing measures intensified in various Brazilian states, as well as in Argentina and Uruguay, which led to the temporary closure of commerce, bars and restaurants in some regions.

In Brazil, with domestic demand still recovering, exports continued to drive profitability in the protein industry. And despite the strong demand from export markets, processing volume fell significantly from the same period of 2020. The combination of raw material shortages, higher costs and weak domestic demand led Brazilian meatpackers to reduce by over 45% their production this year, according to a survey of idle capacity conducted by Scot Consultoria.

However, the economic slowdown did not influence the raw material price (CEPEA arroba price in São Paulo), which moved in the opposite direction of processing volume to increase by over 53% in relation to 1Q20.

In Argentina, according to the Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA), in the first three months of 2021, a similar movement was observed, with processing volume down 3.9% in relation to 1Q20 and the cattle cost up 21.3%.

Uruguay, however, is experiencing a scenario different from that of its South American counterparts. According to data from the National Meat Institute (Inac), in the first quarter of 2021, processing volume increased 30% on the prior-year quarter (587k head in 1Q21 vs. 453k in 1Q20). The trend indicates a rebuilding of the cattle herd over recent years and that the supply of finished cattle will increase over the coming years.

In this scenario, Marfrig's geographical diversification strategy, combined with its strategy to grow via higher-value further- processed products and the successful execution of its operating efficiency plan at its South America units, proved successful and supported increases of 28% in net revenue (R$17.2 billion vs. R$13.5 billion in 1Q20) and of over 39% in Adj. EBITDA (R$1.7 billion vs. R$1.2 billion in 1Q20).

We will continue to focus on creating value for all shareholders, always operating on a sustainable way, on creating value for all cattle chain, on our local communities and, especially, on all Marfrig clients and partners.

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos

Chairman of the Board