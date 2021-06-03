Log in
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Increased shareholding participation in BRF

06/03/2021 | 02:37pm BST
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

MATERIAL FACT

Acquisition of common shares issued by BRF S.A.

São Paulo, June 03, 2021 - Marfrig Global Foods SA ("Marfrig" or "Company"), a publicly-held company headquartered in the city and state of São Paulo, in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6.404 , of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Lei das SA"), CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended and , and in continuity with the Material Fact of May 21, 2021, it informs shareholders and the market in general that it now holds, on this date, 257,267,671 (two hundred and fifty-seven million, two hundred and sixty-seven thousand, six hundred and seventy-one). common shares issued by BRF S.A. ("BRF"). The participation consists of shares purchased directly on the market, auctioned on the stock exchange and via options and represent approximately 31.66% of BRF's capital stock.

Marfrig reaffirms that the acquisition of the aforementioned stake is aimed at diversifying investments in a segment that complements its industry. Marfrig also informs that: a) does not intend to elect members to the Board of Directors or exert influence over BRF's activities; and

  1. Marfrig has not entered into any contracts or agreements that regulate the exercise of voting rights.

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
