Marfrig Global Foods S A : Institutional Presentation

April, 2021
Marfrig

Investors Presentation

April, 2021

Marfrig - Disclaimer

This material is a presentation of general information about Marfrig Global Foods S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries (jointly the "Corporation") on the date hereof. The information is presented in summary form and does not purport to be complete.

No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is made regarding the accuracy or scope of the information herein. Neither the Corporation nor any of its affiliated companies, consultants or representatives undertake any liability for losses or damages arising from any of the information presented or contained in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is up to date as of December 31, 2020, and, unless stated otherwise, is subject to change without prior notice. Neither the Corporation nor any of its affiliated companies, consultants or representatives have signed any commitment to update such information after the date hereof. This presentation should not be construed as a legal, tax or investment recommendation or any other type of advice.

The data contained herein were obtained from various external sources and the Corporation has not verified said data through any independent source. Therefore, the Corporation makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of such data, which involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors."

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Such statements do not constitute historical fact and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Corporation's management. The words "anticipate," hope," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "aim" and other similar expressions are used to identify such statements.

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected by these forward-looking statements are reasonable and based on the information currently available to its management, it cannot guarantee results or future events. Such forward-looking statements should be considered with caution, since actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Securities are prohibited from being offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or exempt from registration in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").Any future offering of securities must be made exclusively through an offering memorandum. This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to subscribe or acquire any securities, and no part of this presentation nor any information or statement contained herein should be used as the basis for or considered in connection with any contract or commitment of any nature. Any decision to buy securities in any offering conducted by the Corporation should be based solely on the information contained in the offering documents, which may be published or distributed opportunely in connection with any security offering conducted by the Corporation, depending on the case.

2

Marfrig Fundamentals

Marfrig At a Glance

2nd largest beef producer worldwide - consolidated slaughtering capacity over 30,000 heads/day

Largest beef patties producer worldwide with

222 thousand tons/year

Leading U.S. exporter of chilled beef with focus in

Asian Market (Japan & South Korea)

South America operation has the highest number of plants certified to export to China (13 units)

Production in geographies with access to premium markets

National Beef is one of the most profitable and efficient beef companies in the US

Total processing capacity of 431 thousand tons/year

Financial Highlights

Revenue By Business

27%

73 %

North America

2020

North America South America

Revenue By Currency

7%

90 %

In US$ 2020

USD BRL Other

Expertise in high value added products. Industrialized and plant based products (Joint Venture with ADM -

PlantPlus)

R$ 67.5bi

1.57x

R$ 9.6bi

Net Revenue 2020

Net Debt/EBITDAAj

Adjusted EBITDA 2020

4

Operational & Financial Strategic Positioning

Operational Excellence

Financial Strength

Pure beef player - simplified production with better

Strong financial discipline

working capital control;

Focus

on cash generation and deleverage

Diversified High Value Added Products (e.g. industrialized, processed and plant based);

Diversified Footprint with production in North and

America

Operational Integration between geographies;

South America: focus on improvement & efficiency operational program since 2018;

Strong Brand Recognition

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
