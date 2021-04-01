Log in
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/31
17.61 BRL   +1.21%
04:28pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Live InfoMoney
PU
03/19MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Notice to the Market - Webinar Marfrig Green+
PU
03/17MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Expand Iowa Premium Facility
PU
Marfrig Global Foods S A : Live InfoMoney

04/01/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 01, 2020- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or the "Company"), in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction no. 7/2020, dated August 26, 2020, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the participation of the Company executives, Mr. Tang David (CFO) and Mr. Eduardo Pirani Puzziello (Investor Relations Director) in a live event "Por Dentro dos Resultados da InfoMoney"- only in portuguese, which will be broadcasted on April 05, 2021 at 11h00am (BRT).

Link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJMsXGn7Eyk

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
