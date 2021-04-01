Marfrig Global Foods S A : Live InfoMoney

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 01, 2020- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or the "Company"), in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction no. 7/2020, dated August 26, 2020, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the participation of the Company executives, Mr. Tang David (CFO) and Mr. Eduardo Pirani Puzziello (Investor Relations Director) in a live event "Por Dentro dos Resultados da InfoMoney"- only in portuguese, which will be broadcasted on April 05, 2021 at 11h00am (BRT).

Link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJMsXGn7Eyk

Tang David

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

