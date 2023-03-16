Advanced search
    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
2023-03-16
7.520 BRL   +9.46%
Marfrig Shares Rise 10.2%, JBS Up 7.9% on China Swine Fever Reports

03/16/2023 | 10:41am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Marfrig Global Foods SA shares jumped 10.2% and JBS SA shares climbed 7.9% and shares of other Brazilian meatpackers rose amid reports of African swine fever spreading in China.

Marfrig shares reached 7.56 reais, or $1.43, and are down 21% from the end of last year through Wednesday's close. JBS shares reached BRL20.77. Shares of Minerva SA rose 6.9% to BRL11.85 and shares of BRF SA rose 6.1% to BRL7.10.

Recent reports of another outbreak of swine fever in China, which has been one of the biggest buyers of Brazilian beef, are raising expectations that demand from the Asian country could rise again if China has to cull its swine herds.

During the last swine fever outbreak in China, beef prices in Brazil jumped as meatpackers boosted exports, reducing supply in their home market.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1040ET

