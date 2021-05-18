Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

(MRFG3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/18
18.27 BRL   -1.08%
05:49pShares of Brazilian meatpackers slide on Argentina beef export ban
RE
08:28aMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Notice to the Market - Argentina Exports
PU
05/11MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : 1Q21 - Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares of Brazilian meatpackers slide on Argentina beef export ban

05/18/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian meatpackers slid on Tuesday after their operations in Argentina were hit with a 30-day beef export ban in that country, as Buenos Aires struggles to rein in rampant inflation.

The decision mainly affects Brazil-based Marfrig and Minerva, which have multiple plants there.

Minerva will potentially be most affected because its operations in Argentina represent about 10% of global sales, said Rodrigo Brolo, head of agribusiness advisory at Criteria Investimentos.

Minerva's potential use of Brazil as an alternative export base is not so simple, Brolo said, because Argentina's cattle and cuts sold by the company from there are different.

The ban unveiled on Tuesday unnerved Argentine farm groups, which said they would halt trading of livestock in protest against the move to tamp down high inflation.

Alcides Torres, director at consultancy Scot, said Brazil could benefit from Argentina's beef export ban because buyers like China could look for other suppliers.

But Lygia Pimentel, a director at consultancy Agrifatto, told Reuters that a potential rise in demand for Brazil's beef could put even more pressure on cattle prices, which are already squeezing local meatpackers.

Marfrig shares, which had fallen almost 3% intraday, closed 1% lower after the company said in a securities filing that the ban would hit 1.3% of its overall net revenue. The company is the largest provider of beef products in Argentina, where it has five plants and sells under the Paty hamburger brand.

Shares in Minerva, which owns five plants and one distribution center in Argentina, closed 3.5% lower. Like rival JBS SA, off almost 3%, it was one of the biggest losers on the São Paulo stock exchange.

Minerva, which agreed to buy certain Argentine plants from bigger rival JBS in 2017, said it will continue serving clients in export markets via Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Colombia.

It emphasized its strong presence in Argentina, where it owns the Swift brand. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Ana Mano in São Paulo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JBS S.A. -2.82% 29.6 End-of-day quote.25.11%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. -1.08% 18.27 End-of-day quote.25.91%
MINERVA S.A. -3.56% 9.49 End-of-day quote.-6.78%
All news about MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
05:49pShares of Brazilian meatpackers slide on Argentina beef export ban
RE
08:28aMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Notice to the Market - Argentina Exports
PU
05/11MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : 1Q21 - Presentation
PU
05/11MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Financial Statements - ITR & DFP 1Q21
PU
05/11MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Earnings Releases 2Q21
PU
04/12Brazil beefpackers halt production as cattle price soar, domestic demand dwin..
RE
04/12MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Apresentação Institucional (em inglês)
PU
04/12MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Institutional Presentation
PU
04/12MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 969 M 13 871 M 13 871 M
Net income 2021 2 015 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2021 15 444 M 2 936 M 2 936 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,55x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 12 642 M 2 408 M 2 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 32 010
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,50 BRL
Last Close Price 18,27 BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
David Tang Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Antônio dos Santos Maciel Neto Independent Director
Herculano Aníbal Alves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.25.91%2 427
TYSON FOODS, INC.24.67%29 405
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.13%25 144
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-20.00%20 044
JBS S.A.28.74%14 526
WH GROUP LIMITED4.62%12 721