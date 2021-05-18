Shares of Brazilian meatpackers slide on Argentina beef export ban

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian
meatpackers slid on Tuesday after their operations in Argentina
were hit with a 30-day beef export ban in that country, as
Buenos Aires struggles to rein in rampant inflation.
The decision mainly affects Brazil-based Marfrig
and Minerva, which have multiple plants there.
Minerva will potentially be most affected because its
operations in Argentina represent about 10% of global sales,
said Rodrigo Brolo, head of agribusiness advisory at Criteria
Investimentos.
Minerva's potential use of Brazil as an alternative export
base is not so simple, Brolo said, because Argentina's cattle
and cuts sold by the company from there are different.
The ban unveiled on Tuesday unnerved Argentine farm groups,
which said they would halt trading of livestock in protest
against the move to tamp down high inflation.
Alcides Torres, director at consultancy Scot, said Brazil
could benefit from Argentina's beef export ban because buyers
like China could look for other suppliers.
But Lygia Pimentel, a director at consultancy Agrifatto,
told Reuters that a potential rise in demand for Brazil's beef
could put even more pressure on cattle prices, which are already
squeezing local meatpackers.
Marfrig shares, which had fallen almost 3% intraday, closed
1% lower after the company said in a securities filing that the
ban would hit 1.3% of its overall net revenue. The company is
the largest provider of beef products in Argentina, where it has
five plants and sells under the Paty hamburger brand.
Shares in Minerva, which owns five plants and one
distribution center in Argentina, closed 3.5% lower. Like rival
JBS SA, off almost 3%, it was one of the biggest
losers on the São Paulo stock exchange.
Minerva, which agreed to buy certain Argentine plants from
bigger rival JBS in 2017, said it will continue serving clients
in export markets via Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Colombia.
It emphasized its strong presence in Argentina, where it
owns the Swift brand.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Ana Mano in São Paulo;
Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Dan Grebler)