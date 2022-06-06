Marg Techno Projects : Adjournment Of Board Meeting

Marg Techno Projects Limited (MTPL) B roadcast Date And Time : 06/06/2022 10:22:39 Announcement : Adjournment Of Board Meeting Description :

Marg Techno Projects Limited had earlier informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company will be held on June 03, 2022, to approve and consider the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2022.

The Company has now informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to be held on June 04, 2022.

