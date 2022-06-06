Log in
    540254   INE245H01018

MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED

(540254)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
12.50 INR    0.00%
01:02aMARG TECHNO PROJECTS : Adjournment Of Board Meeting
PU
05/31MARG TECHNO PROJECTS : Adjournment Of Board Meeting
PU
02/14Marg Techno-Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Marg Techno Projects : Adjournment Of Board Meeting

06/06/2022
Marg Techno Projects Limited (MTPL)B roadcast Date And Time : 06/06/2022 10:22:39 Announcement : Adjournment Of Board Meeting Description :

Marg Techno Projects Limited had earlier informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company will be held on June 03, 2022, to approve and consider the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2022.
The Company has now informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to be held on June 04, 2022.

MARG Techno-Projects Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:01:01 UTC.


All news about MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED
02/14Marg Techno-Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Marg Techno-Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
2021Marg Techno-Projects Limited Announces Resignation of Juhi Madanbhai Roy as Company Sec..
CI
2021Marg Techno-Projects Limited Appoints Deepa Sajeev Nair as Independent Woman Director
CI
2021MARG TECHNO PROJECTS : CEO, CFO Step Down
MT
2021Marg Techno-Projects Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
2021Marg Techno-Projects Limited Approves the Resignation of Hetal Henish Patel from the Po..
CI
2021Marg Techno-Projects Limited Approves Resignation of Adil Sam Gandhi as CEO
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 34,9 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net income 2021 2,70 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2021 288 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,0 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 9,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
