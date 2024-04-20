MARG

MARG TECHNO PROJECTS LIMITED

TECHNO- PROJECTS LIMITED

CIN : L69590GJ1993PLC019764

Phone : 99253 61689

Email id: margtechno@gmail.com

Website : www.margtechno.com

Ref No:

Date :

Dt 20.04.2024

To,

To,

BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE LTD

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trade Wing,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Kamani Junction,

Towers, Dalal Street Fort,

LBS Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai-400001.

Mumbai - 400070

Equity Script Code: 540254

Equity Script Code: 35404

Dear Sir/s,

Sub: SDD compliance certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), Please find enclosed herewith the SDD compliance certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

Place: SURAT

FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Date: 20.04.2024

MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED

(DIVYA SHAH)

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A39586

Encl: SDD Certificate



Ref No:

Date :

20.04.2024

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31st March, 2024

(Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading)

Regulations, 2015)

I, Divya Shah, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED am aware of the compliance requirement of Structured Digital Database (SDD) pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations) and I certify that:

  1. The Company has a Structured Digital Database in place.
  2. Control exists as to who can access the SDD.
  3. All the UPSI disseminated in the previous quarter have been captured in the Database
  4. The system has captured nature of UPSI along with date and time
  5. The database has been maintained internally and an audit trail is maintained
  6. The database is non-tamperable and has the capability to maintain the records for 8 years.

I also confirm that the Company was required to capture 1(One) number of events during the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and has captured 1(One) number of the said required events.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

FOR MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED

(DIVYA SHAH)

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A39586



