Marg Techno Projects : SDD compliance certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024
April 20, 2024 at 06:04 am EDT
MARG
MARG TECHNO PROJECTS LIMITED
TECHNO- PROJECTS LIMITED
CIN : L69590GJ1993PLC019764
Phone : 99253 61689
Email id: margtechno@gmail.com
Website : www.margtechno.com
Ref No:
Date :
Dt 20.04.2024
To,
BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE LTD
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, New Trade Wing,
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
Kamani Junction,
Towers, Dalal Street Fort,
LBS Road, Kurla (West),
Mumbai-400001.
Mumbai - 400070
Equity Script Code: 540254
Equity Script Code: 35404
Dear Sir/s,
Sub: SDD compliance certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), Please find enclosed herewith the SDD compliance certificate for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Truly,
Place: SURAT
FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
Date: 20.04.2024
MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED
(DIVYA SHAH)
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership No: A39586
Encl: SDD Certificate
Reg. Office:1206, Royal Trade Centre, Opp. Star Bazar, Adajan, Surat -395009. | Toll Free No. : 1800 572 3289
MARG
MARG TECHNO PROJECTS LIMITED
TECHNO- PROJECTS LIMITED
CIN : L69590GJ1993PLC019764
Phone : 99253 61689
Email id: margtechno@gmail.com
Website : www.margtechno.com
Ref No:
Date :
20.04.2024
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31st March, 2024
(Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading)
Regulations, 2015)
I, Divya Shah, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED am aware of the compliance requirement of Structured Digital Database (SDD) pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations) and I certify that:
The Company has a Structured Digital Database in place.
Control exists as to who can access the SDD.
All the UPSI disseminated in the previous quarter have been captured in the Database
The system has captured nature of UPSI along with date and time
The database has been maintained internally and an audit trail is maintained
The database is non-tamperable and has the capability to maintain the records for 8 years.
I also confirm that the Company was required to capture 1(One) number of events during the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and has captured 1(One) number of the said required events.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
FOR MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED
(DIVYA SHAH)
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership No: A39586
Reg. Office:1206, Royal Trade Centre, Opp. Star Bazar, Adajan, Surat -395009. | Toll Free No. : 1800 572 3289
