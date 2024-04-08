MARG MARG TECHNO PROJECTS LIMITED TECHNO- PROJECTS LIMITED CIN : L69590GJ1993PLC019764 Phone : 99253 61689 Email id : margtechno@gmail.com Website : www.margtechno.com Dt. 08.04.2024 To, To, The Manager The Manager, BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE LTD Department of Corporate Regulations, 1ST Floor ,P J Towers , Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Dalal Street 205(A), 2nd floor, PiramalAgastya Corporate Mumbai- 400001. Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla Equity Script Code: 540254 (West), Mumbai - 400070 Equity Script Code: 35404

Sub: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2024. Madam / Sir,

Please find below a statement of investor complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for your information and record:

Sr. Particular No. of Complaints 1 No. of complaints pending as on 31.12.2023 NIL 2 No. of complaints received during the quarter NIL 3 No. of complaints redressed during the quarter NIL 4 No. of complaints pending as on 31.03.2024 NIL

This is for your information and record.

Kindly Acknowledge,

Yours Truly,

For MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED

(DHANANJAYAN KAKKAT NAIR) DIN : 02609192

Whole-time director Encls: As Above