MARG
MARG TECHNO PROJECTS LIMITED
TECHNO- PROJECTS LIMITED
CIN : L69590GJ1993PLC019764
Phone : 99253 61689
Email id : margtechno@gmail.com
Website : www.margtechno.com
Dt. 08.04.2024
To,
To,
The Manager
The Manager,
BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE LTD
Department of Corporate Regulations,
1ST Floor ,P J Towers ,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Dalal Street
205(A), 2nd floor, PiramalAgastya Corporate
Mumbai- 400001.
Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla
Equity Script Code: 540254
(West), Mumbai - 400070
Equity Script Code: 35404
Sub: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2024. Madam / Sir,
Please find below a statement of investor complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for your information and record:
Sr.
Particular
No. of
Complaints
1
No. of complaints pending as on 31.12.2023
NIL
2
No. of complaints received during the quarter
NIL
3
No. of complaints redressed during the quarter
NIL
4
No. of complaints pending as on 31.03.2024
NIL
This is for your information and record.
Kindly Acknowledge,
Yours Truly,
For MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED
(DHANANJAYAN KAKKAT NAIR) DIN : 02609192
Whole-time director Encls: As Above
Reg. Office:1206, Royal Trade Centre, Opp. Star Bazar, Adajan, Surat -395009. | Toll Free No. : 1800 572 3289
