Dt. 08.04.2024

The Manager

The Manager,

BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE LTD

Department of Corporate Regulations,

1ST Floor ,P J Towers ,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Dalal Street

205(A), 2nd floor, PiramalAgastya Corporate

Mumbai- 400001.

Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla

Equity Script Code: 540254

(West), Mumbai - 400070

Equity Script Code: 35404

Sub: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2024. Madam / Sir,

Please find below a statement of investor complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for your information and record:

Sr.

Particular

No. of

Complaints

1

No. of complaints pending as on 31.12.2023

NIL

2

No. of complaints received during the quarter

NIL

3

No. of complaints redressed during the quarter

NIL

4

No. of complaints pending as on 31.03.2024

NIL

This is for your information and record.

Kindly Acknowledge,

Yours Truly,

For MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED

(DHANANJAYAN KAKKAT NAIR) DIN : 02609192

Whole-time director Encls: As Above

Reg. Office:1206, Royal Trade Centre, Opp. Star Bazar, Adajan, Surat -395009. | Toll Free No. : 1800 572 3289

