  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   JME201400012

MARGARITAVILLE (TURKS) LTD

(MTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-09
0.1498 USD    0.00%
04:43pMargaritaville (turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements and Top Ten and Directors Shareholdings for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2022
PU
09/13Margaritaville Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
08/22Margaritaville (turks) : Appointment of Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Margaritaville (Turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements and Top Ten and Directors Shareholdings for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2022

10/14/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Disclaimer

Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 20:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,62 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 10,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 126x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MARGARITAVILLE (TURKS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian B. Dear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland P. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Herrick Winston Russell Dear Chairman
John G. Byles Independent Non-Executive Director