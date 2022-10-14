Margaritaville (Turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements and Top Ten and Directors Shareholdings for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2022
Sales 2022
2,62 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-0,61 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
0,12 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-16,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
10,1 M
10,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
126x
EV / Sales 2022
3,91x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
