Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   JME201400012

MARGARITAVILLE (TURKS) LTD

(MTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-10
0.1000 USD   +2.46%
05:47pMargaritaville (turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements for theThird Quarter Ended February 28, 2023
PU
01/20Margaritaville (turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements and Top Ten & Directors Shareholdings for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
PU
01/20Margaritaville Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Margaritaville (Turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements for theThird Quarter Ended February 28, 2023

04/14/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 21:46:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARGARITAVILLE (TURKS) LTD
05:47pMargaritaville (turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements for theThird Quarter Ended Fe..
PU
01/20Margaritaville (turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements and Top Ten & Directors Share..
PU
01/20Margaritaville Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2022Margaritaville (turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements and Top Ten and Directors Sha..
PU
2022Margaritaville Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2022
CI
2022Margaritaville Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
2022Margaritaville (turks) : Appointment of Director
PU
2022Margaritaville (turks) : MTL) Delay in Publishing Audited Financials for Year to May 31, 2..
PU
2022Margaritaville Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2021Margaritaville Turks Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,62 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,75 M 6,75 M -
EV / Sales 2021 126x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MARGARITAVILLE (TURKS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian B. Dear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland P. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Herrick Winston Russell Dear Chairman
John G. Byles Independent Non-Executive Director
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer