Margaritaville (Turks) : MTL) Unaudited Financial Statements for theThird Quarter Ended February 28, 2023
Sales 2022
2,62 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-0,61 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
0,12 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-16,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6,75 M
6,75 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
126x
EV / Sales 2022
3,91x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
